"More impressive than Matthews goal pace": Connor McDavid's 3 shots on post has fans trolling Leafs forward

Connor McDavid took center stage in Friday night's clash between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers, ultimately resulting in a 4-2 victory for the Wild.

Yet, the spotlight wasn't solely on the final score. It was Connor McDavid's performance that ignited discussions and prompted reactions from NHL enthusiasts across social media.

Sportsnet Stats took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an intriguing post about McDavid's performance, revealing that he was credited with hitting the post three times during the game. What made this stat even more captivating was the fact that it tied for the most in an NHL game this season.

Additionally, McDavid's overall tally of 11 posts hit this season also tied for the league lead, adding an extra layer of significance to his highlighting his near misses.

The post quickly gained traction, and NHL fans began reacting to McDavid's uncanny ability to find the post.

One fan humorously remarked:

"More impressive than Matthews' goal pace for sure."

Another fan expressed confusion:

"I’m sure I read somewhere or heard Matthews had like 15 for first overall. Confused."

On a more critical note, one fan commented:

"So he's missed the net 11 extra times this season, gotcha."

Amidst the banter and analysis, there were staunch defenders of Matthews, with a fan asserting:

"Auston Matthews doesn’t hit the post, he just scores."

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X:

Connor McDavid extends his point streak amid loss to Wild

Matt Boldy scored twice as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 at Rogers Place. Filip Gustavsson's performance in goal, stopping 41 shots, played a crucial role in securing the victory for Minnesota.

Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman found the back of the net for the Oilers, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Wild's offense. Draisaitl's power-play goal in the second period marked a milestone as he surpassed Mark Messier for third place in franchise history with his 284th career power-play point.

Connor McDavid, assisting on Draisaitl's goal, extended his home-game point streak to 21 games, matching his personal best. Despite their recent loss, the Oilers maintain an impressive 28-7-1 record in their last 36 games.

Ultimately, it was Boldy who stole the show, with his two goals proving to be the difference-maker for the Wild. His second goal, showcasing his skillful hands, sealed the win for Minnesota. Mats Zuccarello added an empty-netter late in the game to seal the win for the Wild.