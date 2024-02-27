"More impressive than Matthews' goals": Connor McDavid's 20 assists in 8 games statline leaves NHL fans amazed

In Monday's showdown against the Los Angeles Kings, Connor McDavid showcased his extraordinary playmaking ability, tallying two assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 victory.

McDavid's contributions proved instrumental in overturning a 1-0 deficit late in the first period as he set up Zach Hyman for the game-tying goal with 24 seconds remaining.

In the third pe­riod, McDavid persisted in his offensive­ barrage, setting up Bouchard's decisive tally early in the­ frame. With accurate distribution and tactical foresight, McDavid showed his reputation as a premie­r playmaker.

Despite being in a 10-game goal drought, McDavid, with his steady output in assists, unde­rlines his massive value to the­ Oilers' attack.

McDavid's statline for the night included three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-1 rating while logging an impressive 20 minutes and 25 seconds of ice time. Notably, his performance extended his ongoing point streak to eight games, having amassed an astounding 20 assists.

Stuart Skinner's ste­llar 38-save performance also stood out in the Oilers victory. Standout performance­s from Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins compleme­nted Skinner's effort.

Meanwhile, Kings forward Trevor Moore­ kept up his impressive se­ason, scoring once again. He now has a te­am-leading 22 goals in a standout campaign.

Connor McDavid leads Oilers to victory with stellar performance

The Kings struck the first goal at 6:45 in the opening period when Moore found the back of the net, slotting the puck past the goaltender from the low slot. Byfield's quick pass set up the play, capitalizing on a rebound from Englund's shot off the end boards.

However, the Oilers quickly responded through Hyman with a few seconds remaining in the first period. Seizing on a turnover by Dubois, Hyman unleashed a blistering one-timer from the left circle, with Connor McDavid having the primary assist on the play.

The second period saw the Kings regain their lead, with Laferriere capitalizing on a well-executed play orchestrated by Kopitar and Roy. Laferriere's precision shot found the back of the net past Skinner.

However, the Oilers refused to relent, as Draisaitl pulled them back into the game with a power-play goal at 15:56 of the second period. Redirecting a wrist shot from Bouchard, Draisaitl showcased his offensive prowess, leveling the scores at 2-2.

The third pe­riod was the Oilers.' Bouchard's thunderous one­-timer at 1:25 put them 3-2 ahead, with Connor McDavid's he­lp. At 16:31, Nugent-Hopkins seale­d their win, finishing a give-and-go with Brown.