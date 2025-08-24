  • home icon
  "More LTIR cheating incoming": NHL fans irate with Matthew Tkachuk's potential recovery timeline post surgery for adductor injury

"More LTIR cheating incoming": NHL fans irate with Matthew Tkachuk's potential recovery timeline post surgery for adductor injury

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:18 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Fans irate with Matthew Tkachuk's potential recovery timeline post surgery for adductor injury - Source: Imagn

NHL fans are voicing frustration over Matthew Tkachuk’s recovery timeline following surgery for an adductor injury. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Panthers star could be sidelined for up to four months, keeping him out of action until January.

The surgery had been expected for a while as Tkachuk had admitted it was a 50:50 whether he’d need it after Florida’s second Stanley Cup victory.

However, the extended recovery period has angered many NHL fans, accusing the Panthers of exploiting LTIR rules.

One fan bluntly summarized the sentiment:

"More LTIR cheating incoming"
Another fan wrote:

"Conveniently just in time for the Olympics!"
Here are some fan reactions:

"Predicting a “setback” in mid-January. They “hope” to have him back before the playoffs. He suits up for Game 1 and the Panthers have a $100M payroll for the playoff run." one fan wrote.
"Just in time for him to be activated off of LTIR for round 1…." another fan wrote.
"When does the nhl start its investigation? Or is that just for the Canadian teams?" a user commented.
"Y do they always wait to get surgery so much time after diagnosis ?? I suppose get paid to miss the season And get some of the summer off." another user wrote,

At Dmitry Kulikov’s Stanley Cup celebration in South Florida, Tkachuk was spotted on crutches with his midsection heavily bandaged.

NHL analyst Michael Augello on Matthew Tkachuk's situation

On "The Wrap Around" podcast, Michael Augello said the Panthers are a little over three million dollars above the salary cap, which makes it likely that Matthew Tkachuk will be placed on LTIR rather than the team moving a player like Evan Rodrigues to get under the cap.

“They're probably gonna go at the beginning of the season into LTIR and then, you know, see what happens. And players always get injured, so you can massage the salary cap going forward." Augello said.
"They need Matthew Tkachuk 100%, I think in the second half of the year..."

Augello emphasized that the Panthers will need Tkachuk in the second half of the season, and Team USA will need him fully healthy if they want a real shot at Olympic gold in Milan-Cortina.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
