"More unexpected trade," "Messed up our salary Kappo": NHL fans react as Jets acquire Chris Driedger from Panthers for Kaapo Kahkonen

NHL fans reacted as the Winnipeg Jets traded Kaapo Kahkonen to the Florida Panthers for Chris Driedger.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli first reported the trade discussions and later confirmed the deal. He noted that Driedger is from Winnipeg, while Kahkonen is Finnish.

"Done deal. Driedger is from Winnipeg and, well, Kahkonen is a Finn 🇫🇮." Seravalli posted on X.

Kahkonen had a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA) and an .885 save percentage in 22 AHL games this season. In his NHL career, he played 140 games with a 49-68-15 record, a 3.34 GAA and an .898 save percentage. He is expected to stay in the AHL unless Florida faces injuries.

Fans had mixed reactions.

"Great…messed up our salary Kaapo." One fan said.

"One more unexpected trade," another fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"florida trades for three new goalies and @EdmontonOilers can't trade for one for f**k sakes," a fan wrote.

"Trying to out Finn Carolina and Dallas so mikko goes there," another fan said.

"Zito making deals in his sleep. It sucks so bad being a Sabres fan," one fan reacted.

"Filled the void of Spencer Knight. Good for the Panthers," a fan mentioned.

"Gearing up for the prime Finn of the trade deadline, eh?" A fan speculated.

Winnipeg Jets made this goalie trade after their third straight loss

The Winnipeg Jets lost 3-2 to the New York Islanders. Trading Kaapo Kahkonen was a decision the team took after their third straight loss. This loss was big because prior to the hat-trick of losses, the Jets were on an 11-game win streak.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel identified the issues but stayed positive for the next game.

“I really liked our first. I liked a lot of our game. I thought the whole game, our pace and our pressure was back to what it was when it's at its best.

"I thought that that's a lot of what we did tonight. And we're in the funk right now when it comes to scoring goals. And teams go through these. … And you’ve just got to stay with it,” Arniel said, per NHL.com.

Kyle Palmieri scored first at 16:49 in the first period on a power play. Nelson made it 2-0 at 1:33 in the second period.

Josh Morrissey scored at 8:48, making it 2-1 with a power-play goal. Ryan Pulock scored at 4:03 in the third period, giving the Islanders a 3-1 lead. Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 12:51 on a power play. The Winnipeg Jets created chances but struggled to score.

