"More years of 1-3-1" - NHL fans not happy as Los Angeles Kings sign Jim Hiller to multi-year contract extension as HC

Kevin Weekes, ESPN analyst, shared important news regarding Jim Hiller on X (formerly Twitter) that has stirred quite a reaction among NHL fans. In his video from the Sports Emmy Awards red carpet, Weekes announced:

"What's going on? NHL fans, we see coming to you from the sports Emmy awards on the red carpet, breaking news. Breaking news. I'm told that the LA Kings have agreed to a three year contract extension. They'll remove the interim tag for head coach Jim Hiller. Jim Hiller, three year contract extension in LA to stay at the helm for the LA Kings."

The announcement that Jim Hiller will continue as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings with a new three-year contract extension has garnered a mix of reactions from the fanbase. While some expressed support, many voiced their discontent on X.

One fan sarcastically remarked:

"More years of 1-3-1"

Another fan's frustration was evident in their comment.

"MULTIPLE YEARS??? This front office is a dumpster fire NHLRussell."

"Nothing like some weeksy forehead in the morning," a fan joked

Criticism continued as another fan expressed their lack of enthusiasm for the team's future.

"Oh yeah I'm all excited for mediocrity...here's to being swept this time by Edmonton," the fan commented

"What a joke, Kings are going to need a rebuild off of Blake’s failed rebuild. Thanks for nothing, ownership," a fan tweeted

"Blaming Jim Hiller for Todd’s failures is typical of Kings fans. Dude deserves more control over his team instead of just taking over midseason," one fan pointed out.

Jim Hiller appointed head coach after serving as interim coach with the Kings

Hiller has been officially appointed the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings after wearing the interim tag for a while now and the management has signed him for a three-year contract.

Hiller took over from Todd McLellan on Feb. 2, when the Kings were in bad form with only three wins, eight losses and six overtime losses in the last 17 games. This is his first official position as head coach in the NHL.

Under Hiller, the team qualified for third place in the Pacific division but was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers.

“Well, that goes without saying. It’s a great group of players with a lot of character. They made it easy for me, in what was maybe difficult circumstances for them ... So, I owe a lot to them," Hiller said.

Under Hiller, the Kings will try to build a strong lineup and strategy for next season.