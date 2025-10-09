Toronto fans broke into a loud “Let’s Go Blue Jays!” chant during the Maple Leafs’ season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

The chant started during the second intermission when the jumbotron showed clips of the baseball game. Blue Jays' Ernie Clement hit a seventh-inning single and the hockey crowd erupted in the middle of Leafs night as the Jays went up 4–1 over the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS.

After the game, Leafs’ defenceman Morgan Rielly was asked what he thought of the chant.

"I like that. It's not the first time I've heard them. But I heard them early in my career in a negative way. 2015, '16, whatever that was on the air. So it's cool. I mean, we got the game on now, so we got the boys all around watching," Rielly said (1:12 onwards).

Rielly was referencing moments like October 7, 2015, when fans chanted “Let’s Go Blue Jays” during a 3-1 loss against Montreal.

And also March 29, 2012, when the chant broke out as the Leafs were losing 7–1 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

This time, though, the night had a happier ending for Toronto. The Leafs won 5–2 over the Canadiens. Bobby McMann, Calle Järnkrok, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander got goals.

While Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves. Oliver Kapanen and Zachary Bolduc scored for Montreal. Sam Montembeault has 22 saves in the loss.

Morgan Rielly reflected on Leafs' 5-2 win against Canadiens

The Maple Leafs got on the board first in one minute when Bobby McMann redirected a shot from Nylander. Montreal tied the game with a short-handed goal from Oliver Kapanen at 5:39 of the first.

Zachary Bolduc gave a 2-1 lead to the Canadiens early in the second at 1:30, when he backhanded a rebound from Brendan Gallagher’s shot.

Calle Järnkrok tied the score 2-2 at 5:40, slipping a shot through the five-hole from just below the left hash marks after Arber Xhekaj blocked Morgan Rielly’s point shot.

Rielly then put the Leafs back in front 3-2 at 9:02 of the third period.

“It was a great play... looked like our first game. There was some good, some not so good, but I think it’s good just the way we stuck together and pulled it out. I thought we played well in the third and that’s important.” Rielly said.

Auston Matthews and Nylander added empty-net goals at the last minute.

