Morgan Rielly injury update: Maple Leafs veteran inching closer to return

Toronto Maple Leafs fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Morgan Rielly, and it seems that their patience may soon be rewarded. NHL insider David Alter recently tweeted an update from Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, stating that Rielly is day-to-day and close to being 100% ready.

David Alter also said that Morgan Rielly is expected to practice tomorrow:

"Sheldon Keefe says Morgan Rielly is day to day and close to 100 percent. Expected to practice tomorrow."

Rielly, who has been sidelined with an upper-body injury, will miss the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers on Monday. This will mark his fourth consecutive absence from the lineup. However, the good news is that he is reportedly nearing full health and is expected to participate in practice on Tuesday.

The potential return of Rielly for Wednesday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning is now a realistic possibility. This news comes as a relief for the Maple Leafs, who have leaned heavily on Simon Benoit and Conor Timmins in Rielly's absence.

Throughout this season, Rielly has been a crucial component of the Maple Leafs' defensive core, contributing 51 points in 65 games. His offensive prowess and defensive reliability have been sorely missed during his time on the sidelines.

In a notable milestone earlier this month on March 17, Rielly achieved a significant career milestone by reaching 500 career regular-season and playoff points with the Maple Leafs. This achievement places him in esteemed company alongside legends such as Borje Salming and Tomas Kaberle.

Maple Leafs' shoutout win in Morgan Rielly's absence

In a thrilling game against the Buffalo Sabres, the Toronto Maple Leafs emerged victorious with a 3-0 win. Auston Matthews showcased his scoring skills by netting his NHL-leading 60th goal, becoming the first player in 30 years to achieve this milestone twice.

Captain John Tavares also contributed to the victory, scoring in his 1,100th NHL game. Ilya Samsonov's stellar performance in goal, making 34 saves, secured the shutout for the Maple Leafs.

Amid the raucous Maple Leafs-backed road crowd, the Sabres were unable to find the back of the net, with Dylan Cozens expressing frustration over missed opportunities:

“I’ve got to find a way to bury some of those. It definitely gets frustrating after a while. You get tons of chances and the goalie just stands on his head.”

The game had a home-like atmosphere for Toronto fans, who passionately cheered on their team.

With this win, the Maple Leafs maintain their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division.