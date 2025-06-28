"Most bizarre, sloppily thrown together s**t in pro sports": Hockey twitter bashes decentralized 2025 NHL draft format in LA

NHL fans on social media heavily criticized the decentralized 2025 NHL draft format in LA.
The 2025 NHL Draft, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, introduced a decentralized format, marking a significant shift from the traditional centralized model that had been used since 1963.
In this format, inspired by the NFL and NBA, team executives, scouts, and general managers remain in their home markets, making selections remotely from their facilities, while top prospects and a few team representatives attend the event in person.
Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the format. One tweeted:
"This whole NHL Draft presentation is some of the most bizarre, sloppily thrown together shit I've ever seen in pro sports. Every second is more bizarre than the last."
Former NHLer Ryan Whitney chimed in:
"These zoom interviews are so bizarre. The crew in San Jose sitting there looking like they’re watching avengers in the video room."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"This @NHL Draft. Oh boy! Can’t wait to be in Vegas next year in the Sphere. #DoOver The gymnasium feel is next level," a third user wrote.
"New draft format absolutely blows," another posted.
"Why are the teams not there? The whole way you structured this draft is very bizarre." one X user wrote.
Congrats to Schaefer. This format is horrible! Please NHL never use this decentralized crap again," another chimed in
NY Islanders draft No. 1 pick at the 2025 NHL draft
The New York Islanders secured the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after winning the Draft Lottery in May, despite having just a 3.5 percent chance.
They selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer from the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League as the No. 1 pick. Schaefer honored his late mother, Jennifer, who passed away from breast cancer in February 2024, in a heartfelt way during the draft.
He wore a custom suit jacket with family pictures and her signature on the inner lining near his heart. After being selected, Schaefer kissed the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon on his Islanders jersey and pointed to the sky, tearfully dedicating the moment to her memory.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama