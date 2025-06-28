  • home icon
  • NHL
  • "Most bizarre, sloppily thrown together s**t in pro sports": Hockey twitter bashes decentralized 2025 NHL draft format in LA

"Most bizarre, sloppily thrown together s**t in pro sports": Hockey twitter bashes decentralized 2025 NHL draft format in LA

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jun 28, 2025 00:27 GMT
NHL: NHL Draft - Source: Imagn
Hockey twitter bashes decentralized 2025 NHL draft format in LA - Source: Imagn

NHL fans on social media heavily criticized the decentralized 2025 NHL draft format in LA.

Ad

The 2025 NHL Draft, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, introduced a decentralized format, marking a significant shift from the traditional centralized model that had been used since 1963.

In this format, inspired by the NFL and NBA, team executives, scouts, and general managers remain in their home markets, making selections remotely from their facilities, while top prospects and a few team representatives attend the event in person.

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the format. One tweeted:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This whole NHL Draft presentation is some of the most bizarre, sloppily thrown together shit I've ever seen in pro sports. Every second is more bizarre than the last."
Ad

Former NHLer Ryan Whitney chimed in:

"These zoom interviews are so bizarre. The crew in San Jose sitting there looking like they’re watching avengers in the video room."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"This @NHL Draft. Oh boy! Can’t wait to be in Vegas next year in the Sphere. #DoOver The gymnasium feel is next level," a third user wrote.
Ad
"New draft format absolutely blows," another posted.
"Why are the teams not there? The whole way you structured this draft is very bizarre." one X user wrote.
Congrats to Schaefer. This format is horrible! Please NHL never use this decentralized crap again," another chimed in

NY Islanders draft No. 1 pick at the 2025 NHL draft

The New York Islanders secured the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after winning the Draft Lottery in May, despite having just a 3.5 percent chance.

Ad

They selected defenseman Matthew Schaefer from the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League as the No. 1 pick. Schaefer honored his late mother, Jennifer, who passed away from breast cancer in February 2024, in a heartfelt way during the draft.

He wore a custom suit jacket with family pictures and her signature on the inner lining near his heart. After being selected, Schaefer kissed the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon on his Islanders jersey and pointed to the sky, tearfully dedicating the moment to her memory.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications