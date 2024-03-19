"Most chaotic first round playoffs in sports history": NHL fans react to exciting possibilities for first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

NHL fans are buzzing with excitement as the Stanley Cup playoffs loom on the horizon, and recent discussions on social media platforms have only fueled their anticipation.

A recent post by B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter) has shocked the hockey community, outlining what could potentially be one of the most exhilarating first rounds in recent memory.

The post laid out the following matchups for the first round:

Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers.

Fans offered their opinions on the potential outcomes and implications of these series. One fan said:

"If it's Bruins versus Leafs, oh boy we know who's going to win that series"

"That would be the most chaotic first round playoffs in sports history"

Amid the excitement, some fans also voiced concerns about the impact of certain matchups on the overall playoff landscape.

Nevertheless, many couldn't contain their enthusiasm for specific matchups.

Stanley Cup contenders: Vegas Golden Knights gear up for playoff success

The Vegas Golden Knights, currently in a wild card position, are poised for another championship run.

Despite recent struggles, the team's additions of Anthony Mantha, Noah Hanifin and Tomas Hertl bolster their roster.

Having won the Stanley Cup last season, they are primed to defend their title. While currently not in a top position in their division, their strength surpasses that of last year's Florida Panthers, who reached the Stanley Cup Final.

The Vancouver Canucks, potential first-round opponent, have been inconsistent recently, favoring Vegas. Despite recent losses and troubles, the Knights' new trade acquisitions are expected to boost their performance.

With a promising 3-1-0 record since the trade deadline, and the anticipated return of Hertl, Vegas is becoming a formidable force, signaling trouble for any opponent.