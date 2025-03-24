"Most disappointing loss of the season" - Ex-Maple Leafs defenseman rips team’s 5-2 defeat to Predators

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 5-2 to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Toronto led 2-0 after the first period but was dominated from that point onwards, allowing five unanswered goals en route to a disappointing loss to the 30th-placed Predators. They were outshot 26-14 in the final two periods and surprisingly made no comeback push throughout the third period.

They came into Nashville on a three-game winning streak, appearing to have found their game. However, they played down to their inferior opponent on Saturday and it came back to bite them.

Former Maple Leafs defenseman and current TSN hockey analyst Carlo Colaiacovo shared his thoughts on the loss to Nashville during Monday's edition of "First Up."

"They go into Saturday night with a chance to win that game, and go to bed that night as the division leaders, and they let that game get away from them against a Nashville team that is the worst offensive team in the league, they give up five goals," Colaiacovo said (2:41). "I just think that every way you look at it, you summarize it, it's just the most disappointing loss of the season for the Maple Leafs."

As Colaiacovo mentioned, what made matters worse was Florida and Tampa Bay lost on Saturday and Toronto could have taken the division lead with a win over Nashville. Fans may be wondering if it's the kind of loss the team will look back on after the season and point to should they end up finishing as the second or third seed in the Atlantic.

The Maple Leafs remain in a tight battle for the Atlantic Division

Despite Saturday's loss in Nashville, the Maple Leafs are still in the mix to win their division.

With 87 points, Toronto is two points behind Florida (89 points) who beat Pittsburgh 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday, while Tampa Bay is only two behind them with 85 points, following a 4-2 loss in Vegas on Sunday.

The Leafs will see Florida two more times and Tampa Bay once in their final 12 games of the regular season. These will likely certainly decide the placement of the top three teams in the Atlantic division heading into the playoffs.

Toronto is back in action on Tuesday when it hosts the reeling Philadelphia Flyers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

