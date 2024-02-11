"Most disgraceful and disgusting embarrassment": Fans slam NHL DoPS for handing Nikita Zadorov a two-game suspension for his check on Lucas Raymond

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been handed a two-game suspension without pay by the NHL's Department of Player Safety. This outcome was the result of an illegal check by Zadorov to the head of Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond during NHL Game No. 805 in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 10. The incident occurred at 4:07 of the second period, and Zadorov was assessed a match penalty for the hit.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and considering his average annual salary, Zadorov will forfeit $39,062.50, and the money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. The NHL Player Safety shared the news on X. However, the decision by the Department of Player Safety has sparked a range of reactions from NHL fans on X.

One fan expressed strong dissatisfaction, stating:

"Your department is the most disgraceful and disgusting embarrassment in the history of hockey."

Another fan took issue with the timing of the decision, suggesting bias against the Canucks, saying:

"Player Safety working weekends now when it's the Canucks."

A third fan questioned the decision itself, deeming it excessive compared to past rulings:

"That’s a pretty bad decision. 5 mins was enough let alone the match penalty. This is so inconsistent with other suspensions / non-suspensions."

Another fan drew a comparison between Nikita Zadorov's case and a hypothetical scenario involving another player:

"Hmmm...let's see what Reilly gets for a deliberate cross-check to the head. Zadorov's high hit on an attempted check gets framed as 'intent.' With Reilly, it's just pure intent."

Nikita Zadorov and Canucks lost 4-3 to Red Wings

Jake Walman clinched victory for the Detroit Red Wings with a penalty shot just 23 seconds into overtime, overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3. The defenseman said:

“Overtime is capitalizing on chances and breakdowns. We’re kind of learning from our other overtimes. It’s important to take those 50-50 chances. (Lucas Raymond) won a battle and made a great pass up the ice. That kind of sealed it.”

Earlier, goals from Raymond, Daniel Sprong, and Michael Rasmussen fueled the Red Wings' comeback. Patrick Kane's return from injury added depth to the Red Wings' offense.

Canucks' Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson impressed with goals and assists, but a match penalty to Nikita Zadorov hurt their momentum. Despite holding a lead, the Canucks failed to secure the victory, allowing the Red Wings to force overtime and ultimately win 4-3.