"Most fired up I’ve ever been" - Sam Bennett opens up on electric 4 Nations fight involving Matthew Tkachuk and Branden Hagel

When Canada and the United States played in the 4 Nations preliminary game in February, things got heated fast. For Sam Bennett, it wasn’t a surprise. On the "Empty Netters" podcast on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers forward explained how it all started and why the moment still sticks with him.

Bennett, who the Panthers secured with an eight-year, $64 million contract, didn’t know for sure that a fight would happen, but he felt something was coming.

“I’ve known Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) a long time, and I just had this gut feeling,” Bennett said (Timestamp: 18:20). “I didn’t say anything to anyone, but something told me something was about to go down.”

That feeling became real just before puck drop.

“Before puck drop, Brady [Tkachuk] skated up to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re going as soon as we’re out there,’” Bennett recalled. “And I was like, ‘Get away from me, you’re not telling me when we’re going.’”

Two seconds into the game, Matthew Tkachuk fought Brandon Hagel. A second later, Bennett dropped the gloves with Brady Tkachuk.

“I looked at Coop [Jon Cooper] and said, ‘I’m going.’ And he goes, ‘F**k right,’” Bennett said. “It was such a cool moment. Just raw, in-the-moment stuff, in front of a crowd like that, repping your country.”

Bennett also admitted that watching his teammate and close friend go toe-to-toe with Hagel lit a fire in him.

“Honestly, watching Chucky fight Hagel, I was the most fired up I’ve ever been watching from the bench," he said. "I’m screaming, ‘Come on Hags! Kill him! Kill him!’”

Despite his friendship with Tkachuk, in that moment, he said:

“You’re just in it, fighting for your country.”

Sam Bennett is used to high-pressure situations. He finished the regular season with 25 goals and 26 assists. He also helped Florida win the Stanley Cup two times in a row.

Sam Bennett reflects on the 4 Nations experience and hopes for an Olympic opportunity

On the same podcast, Sam Bennett also talked about representing Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He said the tournament was a special experience and that playing for his country meant a lot.

“It really is the greatest honor,” Bennett said on Tuesday (Timestamp: 17:11).

He added that the passion from the fans and the energy during the games stood out to him.

Bennett scored one important goal in the final, tying the game 2-2 against the United States. Later, forward Connor McDavid helped the team win gold with his overtime goal.

