"Most fun was had": Leon Draisaitl & Connor McDavid's partners rejoice time in Mykonos for ex-Oiler Warren Foegele's fiancée's bachelorette 

Ex-Edmonton Oiler Warren Foegele and his fiancée, Alexandra Servos, are getting married this summer. The couple, who have been engaged for well over a year, are about to tie the knot.

For her traditional, pre-wedding bachelorette party, Servos invited her NHL counterparts for a special getaway to Mykonos, Greece.

Servos shared some snaps from her time on the Greek island on Instagram. She had invited her close friends, Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle and Leon Draisaitl's fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, among others. In the first picture, Servos could be seen hugging Celeste as the two WAGs beamed in joy.

Other photos included aesthetic landscapes of Mykonos. With champagne parties and ice cream, the group seemed to have a great time celebrating.

"No one else I’d rather back-to-back bach with," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Lauren and Celeste also made their feelings known in the comments section. The two showered their love onto Alexandra as she gets set to take the new step in her life.

"Count down is on! Love you so much," Desjardins wrote.

"The most fun was had," Kyle commented.

Lauren Kyle and Celeste Desjardins' comments on Alexandra Servos' post (Source: Instagram @alexandraservos)

The trio has been particularly close since Warren Foegele was traded to the Edmonton Oilers ahead of the 2021-22 season. He played for three seasons at the club, forming a strong presence as a bottom-six forward. Last year, as he hit unrestricted free agency, he signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

This is not the first instance of the three celebrating major life events together. Celeste and Kyle were part of the larger Oilers family that celebrated Celeste's birthday last year. The trio was also spotted at Alexandra's birthday party in August.

Mykonos celebration latest in line of bachelorette celebrations for Alexandra Servos

Alexandra Servos and her friends' trip to Mykonos is the latest bachelorette celebration thrown by her. Back in June, Servos, alongside her girl gang, took a trip to Southampton, New York. Everyone had sailor-like attire before donning red dresses for the cocktail party.

If the bachelorette celebrations are any indication, the couple's wedding is expected to be a lavish affair. The NHL couple announced their engagement in February of 2024 after dating for a long time, and are rumored to be getting married later this month.

