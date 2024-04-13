"Most likely end of Gary Bettman's era": NHL fans react to Arizona Coyotes informing players of relocation to Utah 

The news that the Arizona Coyotes informed their players on Friday that the team is likely relocating to Utah next season has sent shockwaves through the NHL fanbase.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong informed the players before their game against the Edmonton Oilers confirming speculations that had circulated all week regarding the team's relocation.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their opinion regarding the same. One fan tweeted:

"I think this goes much deeper. This is most likely the end of Gary Bettman’s era as Conmiasioner (and Bill Daly as well). The majority of owners clearly pulled the plug here. Bettman will most likely announce his resignation after the playoffs are over."

Another fan wrote,

"Goodbye Arizona, Hello Utah".

"I feel for guys and the fans of the team". a fan wrote on X.

"Never good to see a city lose their team". another fan wrote.

"Anyone think it’s crazy how Shane Doan was with this franchise and they relocated after his first year. Now his son Josh also starts his career with this franchise and they relocate after his first year". One fan recalls Coyotes' history.

"Ownership better not show their faces". a user wrote.

"2 minutes before puck drop is brutal. I appreciate your work Craig". another user wrote.

"Sorry for all the fans in Arizona". One fan commented.

The NHL and the prospective new owners in Utah have been working on a deal, but it's not finalized yet, as per ESPN. An announcement is expected on Apr. 17, the date of the Arizona Coyotes' final home game of the season.

Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny on how relocation plans impacted the team

The constant speculation surrounding the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes this season has taken a toll on the team, according to coach Andre Tourigny.

Ahead of the Coyotes' recent road game against the Vancouver Canucks, Tourigny reflected on the negative impact the relocation chatter has had on his team's performance and morale.

"The first time that (relocation) rumor came, it was Jan. 24, and that's the day we started a 14-game losing streak, so we cannot pretend it did not affect our team," Tourigny explained.

"Unfortunately, that had a huge impact on our season. We did not deal with it the right way at the time."

Before the Jan. 24 comments from Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith about providing an immediate NHL-ready arena in Salt Lake City, the Arizona Coyotes were hanging around a playoff spot, just two points out. But the 14-game slide that ensued essentially dashed Arizona's postseason hopes.

Despite the serious off-ice distractions and adversity, Tourigny's group managed an inspired 4-3 overtime win on the road against the Canucks and a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.