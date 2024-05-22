The Vancouv͏er Canucks are faci͏ng intense critic͏ism following their Game 7 loss to the Edmonton Oilers,͏ particularly from media analysts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whi͏tney. Despite a late rally in the third period, the Canu͏cks fell ͏short, leaving many, including B͏issonn͏ette, frustrated with ͏their overall performance.

Bissonnette highlighted the Canucks' powerplay struggles and lack of offensive pressure as key factors in their defeat. Bissonnette praised Evan Bouchard:

"All the credit to Evan Bouchard was a beast in this series, finding his game and offensive numbers. I think he's leading the way as far as guys on the back end, this playoff. So he was lights out."

He continued his frustrations with the Canucks:

"They had nine shots nine shots through two periods in Game 6. And it was a similar effort tonight where I think they finished what through 40 minutes with 12 shots.

"How are you not testing this guy who struggled throughout the series...And on top of that four-minuteower play in that first period, they didn't get one shot on that. Not a scoring chance, not one shot on net. So that to me is just so frustrating."

Ryan Whitney also voiced his frustration, describing the game as one of the most lopsided Game 7s he could remember:

"Holy was that not maybe the most lopsided Game 7 I can ever imagine? I think that the Red Wings and the Avs back in the day played a Game 7 where the Red Wings blew them out..."

Whitney emphasized the Oilers' dominance:

"But the Edmonton Oilers threw. 45 minutes of that game. Just domination. You couldn't get the puck from them. You couldn't get a shot on net for the Canucks."

Despite their best efforts in the final minutes, the Canucks' late rally fell short. Missing key players like Thatcher Demko and Brock Boeser, they couldn't muster enough firepower to overcome the Oilers. The Canucks' performance in these crucial games left many, including Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney, deeply disappointed.

Paul Bissonnette predicts 7-game battle with Rangers edging Panthers in Eastern finals

Bissonnette wei͏ghed in on the Eastern Conference finals m͏a͏tchup between the New York R͏angers and Florida Panthers͏ in a video post shared on X/Twitter by "Spitt͏i͏n'͏ Chiclets͏". Bissonnette highlighted the critical role of home ice advantage and for͏eca͏sted a tightly c͏ontested series:

"I think home ice advantage is going to play such a massive factor," Bissonnette remarked. "I think it's going to go the distance and reach seven games. From position to position, overall, Florida is the better team on paper. But it comes back to that magic and the fact that they were able to win last round without Fox playing to his full capability."

Bissonnette underscored the necessity for the Rangers' top players to excel:

"The high-end talent is going to have to show up for the Rangers because, when you look at the bottom six, Florida has the advantage there. If those guys aren't performing, they've got other options as well."

Despite acknowledging the Panthers' strengths, Bissonnette predicted the Rangers would prevail in a seven-game series:

"I'm still riding with the Rangers as much as I hate their guts. They are a team of destiny. Rangers in seven," he said.

Paul Bissonnette's prediction follows the Rangers' recent Game 6 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, where Chris Kreider's third-period hat trick on May 17 secured their spot in the Eastern Conference finals.