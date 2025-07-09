“Most loving, dedicated and supportive husband": Tyler Johnson’s wife Megan pens heartfelt message after beau's NHL retirement

Tyler Johnson retired from the NHL this week after a 13-season career in the league. On Monday, his wife Megan penned a moving message wishing him on the occasion.

Megan shared a carousel of pictures featuring special moments from his career on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote:

“2 Stanley Cups, scored against every team in the NHL, 747 NHL games, Memorial Cup, World Juniors Gold Medal, Calder Cup, and AHL MVP. I could not be more proud of you.”

She also praised his hard work, loyalty as a teammate and the love and dedication he shows as a husband.

“You're the greatest friend, hardest working teammate, and most loving, dedicated and supportive husband in the world. I'm so lucky to have a front row seat to all that you do ❤️ @tjohnny09 happy retirement hun 🥹💕”

The undrafted forward carved out an impressive NHL career appearing in 747 regular-season games and recording 193 goals along with 240 assists. He became a key part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s core and helped the team win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Tyler Johnson also played for the Chicago Blackhawks and finished with a short stint at the Boston Bruins. In 116 playoff games, Johnson recorded 65 points, all with Tampa Bay.

Tyler Johnson claims Tampa will forever hold his heart

After announcing his retirement, Tyler Johnson penned an emotional farewell message reflecting on the journey that shaped his life. He looked back on the moment his NHL dream began, recalling how a phone call from then-Lightning GM Steve Yzerman set everything in motion.

“I'll never forget the call that changed my life,” Johnson wrote in a post on Instagram.

“While playing in Prince George, British Columbia, my agent, Mark MacKay, told me to keep my phone close. When it rang, it was Steve Yzerman from the Tampa Bay Lightning. I'd never set foot in Florida and knew nothing about Tampa, but a gut feeling said it was my path. That instinct led me home.”

Johnson spoke about the deep bond he shared with teammates, the pride of winning the Calder Cup in the AHL and the unforgettable feeling of hoisting the Stanley Cup twice with the Lightning.

“In the Lightning organization, I found my place. From earning the Calder Cup with the Norfolk Admirals in the AHL to my NHL callup, those years were the best of my life. My teammates became brothers, and ... together we won back-to-back Stanley Cups, carving our names into history with our coaches and staff. Tampa will forever hold my heart.”

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him and shared that while stepping away from the game was bittersweet, he is excited for the future and ready to start the next chapter focused on family and new adventures.

