"Most natural goal-scorer": Mark Messier praises Auston Matthews ahead of Maple Leafs forward's career-high goals in a season

NHL icon Mark Messier has lauded Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, hailing him as the "most natural goal-scorer."

The recognition from a hockey legend arrives at a time when Matthews is enjoying a remarkable season that could see him surpass his personal best for goals scored in a campaign.

Auston Matthews tops the league charts with 54 goals. With 19 games remaining, projections suggest that he will net a minimum of 69 goals. In the 2020-21 season, Matthews achieved a career-high of 60 goals.

This time also he's heavily favored to clinch his third Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer.

In a recent interview with NHL.com, Mark Messier praised Matthews for his impressive season.

The NHL legend acknowledged that Matthews is a true force to be reckoned with, highlighting his physique and skill:

“I mean, he is the best, most natural goal-scorer in the game right now. There's no question about it. You add up all of his physical skills and then you add the experience that he's getting now – the focus and the maturity. He’s a tremendous hockey player, incredible, incredible goal-scorer."

“I don't know actually how you eliminate or stop a guy who can skate that well with that size and his shot, because he can score from the inside and from the outside. I'm really looking forward to seeing him in the playoffs again this year.”

Messier played in the league for 25 years. He won six Stanley Cups, making him the only player to win with two different teams - doing so with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990 and the New York Rangers in 1994 - as captain

Maple Leafs coach optimistic about Auston Matthews' ability to bounce back

The 26-year-old has scored six hat-tricks this season but has only managed one goal in his last five games.

Nevertheless, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe reckoned that Auston Matthews has been in fine form this season, but maintaining his historic fitness can be a daunting task at times.

However, the Maple Leafs coach is hopeful of Matthews bouncing back:

"Things have fallen a lot for him this season, and they will again, but the historic pace that was on is historic for a reason. It is difficult to maintain. I think this break will be good for him"

Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.