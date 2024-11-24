"Most nostalgic and unforgettable night": Habs Josh Anderson's wife Paola attends last day of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto

Taylor Swift rocked Rogers Center with her final show of the Eras Tour in Toronto on Saturday. Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson’s wife, Paola, was among the thousands of fans in attendance at the mega event.

Swift concluded her six-night Toronto stop on the Eras Tour at Rogers Centre and the evening marked the first time a tour has played six consecutive sold-out shows at the venue. Even Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, attended the penultimate show of the tour just Friday.

Paola Anderson shared a series of clips and pictures on her Instagram account on Saturday from the memorable night. The clips featured Swift performing some of her most iconic songs on stage in different outfits.

Paola also shared a group photo from the night with her friends. In the caption, she wrote:

“The most nostalgic and unforgettable night,” with a white heart emoji.

The 34-year-old pop icon thrilled fans with a surprise mashup of her tracks ‘Cassandra’, ‘Mad Woman’, and ‘I Did Something Bad’ in her Toronto shows. The evening capped off a record-breaking run in Toronto, leaving only three shows on the tour in Vancouver from December 6-8. After 149 concerts spanning nearly 21 months, Swift’s historic Eras Tour is set to conclude this year.

Canadiens’ Josh Anderson got married to his partner Paola Finizio in Italy this offseason

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson and his girlfriend Paola Finizio got married this summer in a destination wedding. The couple exchanged vows on June 26 at Masseria Don Luigi in Brindisi, Puglia, Italy.

Paola shared memorable pictures from their big day on Instagram, with the caption:

“Married my favourite person in my favourite place in the world.”

The bride wore a strapless Ines Di Santo gown with a detachable ballgown skirt for the ceremony, followed by an A-line outfit for dinner. Later, she changed into a silk halter gown for the evening’s festivities, where Josh celebrated in a casual look, ditching his shirt and dancing with just his trousers and suit jacket.

Guests enjoyed an outdoor dinner, a champagne toast, and a three-tiered cake as the couple celebrated their love surrounded by family and friends.

Italy had special meaning for the pair. They had originally gotten engaged in Puglia in May 2023 during a vacation, where Josh Anderson got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime partner.

