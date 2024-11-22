“Most stacked IR in Leafs history” “This sucks”: NHL fans react as Maple Leafs place Matthew Knies on IR after Whitecloud hit

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Matthew Knies on injured reserve Friday. The injury occurred during Wednesday night’s tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights. Knies took a booming hit from Golden Knights’ defenseman Zach Whitecloud, prompting the forward to leave the game, presumably due to concussion concerns.

Knies’ injury update has hit the Leafs quite hard. Fans took to social media to vent their frustration at the rash of injuries hitting the Maple Leafs.

“This sucks. Hopefully, it’s nothing long-term,” one fan opined.

“Whitecloud hire some bodyguards I’m a comin fer ya,” this fan chimed in.

“Yet no call for that obvious jump into the head!” another fan commented.

Other fans sent Knies good wishes.

“Most stacked IR in Leafs history,” this fan remarked.

“Get well soon Knies!” a fan posted on social media.

“Heal up fast, Knies. That was a nasty headshot he took,” another fan posted on X.

The Leafs could be without Knies for at least the next two games. With a relatively light schedule this week, Knies could get enough time to heal ahead of the Leafs’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 30.

No suspension for Whitecloud following hit on Matthew Knies

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) issued a statement in which it confirmed Whitecloud’s hit on Knies was not worthy of a suspension. Unlike Ryan Reaves’ hit on Darnell Nurse, Whitecloud did not make Knies’ head the “main point of contact.”

ESPN reported the DoPS’s explanation as to why a suspension was not issued to Whitecloud.

“We see Knies's entire body stopped in its tracks and driven backwards simultaneously with his head in a way that indicates the body absorbed the force of this check.”

The DoPS added that the hit was “legal within the framework” of the current governing rules for player safety, known as Rule 48.

“A good angle of approach,” and Whitecloud didn’t move “excessively or unnecessarily to pick the head.”

In other words, the DoPS doesn’t believe Whitecloud intentionally targeted Knies’ head on the play.

