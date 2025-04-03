"Most underpaid player in the league" - Zach Hyman weighs in on 'warrior' Leon Draisaitl following $112M contract extension

Leon Draisaitl has been widely considered a top-five NHL talent for several years, but this season he's taken his game to the next level. The Edmonton Oilers superstar has carried his team all season long through plenty of adversity.

With Connor McDavid having dealt with various injuries and other players not producing up to their capabilities, it's been Draisaitl who's kept them afloat.

His Oilers teammate, Zach Hyman, appeared on the "What Chaos" podcast and was asked about the skill set and leadership Draisaitl brings to the team.

"He’s amazing," Hyman said (10:45). "I mean, I think he was underpaid on his current deal for the longest time—probably the most underpaid player in the league. And I'm sure this one's already aging pretty well, considering he’s having probably his best season ever and should be the runaway MVP in my opinion, but I’m probably biased, but I see it every day."

"He leads by example—he’s a warrior," Hyman added. "He battles through the craziest injuries through the playoffs every year and still fights through it. You basically have to force him to take a game off. Like all great players, he’s demanding.

"He wants to see the team at its best, so he holds everyone accountable, but in a way that makes the team better. Accountability is huge, especially from a player of his caliber. He does everything the right way—takes care of his body, shows up every day, does his job, and expects everyone else to do the same."

Leon Draisaitl is in the final season of an eight-year, $68 million deal signed in 2017 with the Oilers. He signed another long-term extension this past summer worth $112,000,000 for the next eight years.

Leon Draisaitl has reclaimed his ranking as the frontrunner for the Hart Trophy

Upon returning from a brief injury stint, Leon Draisaitl is cementing his case as the league MVP in 2024-25.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Draisaitl is now the odds-on favorite to win the award at -230, while Connor Hellebuyck (+180), Nathan MacKinnon (+2100), and Nikita Kucherov (+3300) remain in the mix.

With 105 points (52 goals, 53 assists) in just 70 games on the campaign, the 29-year-old leads the NHL in goals and is third in the league in point scoring.

Draisaitl and the Oilers are back in action on Thursday night in San Jose to face the struggling Sharks. The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. EST at the SAP Center.

