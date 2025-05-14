Legendary NHL head coach Scotty Bowman believes the Toronto Maple Leafs have their best opportunity in years to advance past the Florida Panthers in their second-round playoff series due to home-ice advantage.

Bowman, the winningest coach in NHL history with 1,244 victories, shared his thoughts on "The Leafs Nation" podcast. The Panthers and Maple Leafs are tied 2-2 with Game 5 set in Toronto on Wednesday.

"I have a feeling that Toronto, this would be their biggest opportunity they've had since I've been watching the playoffs..." Bowman said.

"They did win that one series and get through, you know, in the overtime goal by John Tavares. I was at that game in Tampa. But this is a big opportunity for them, because in other years they didn't have home ice advantage, I don't think, and now they have it," he added.

The Maple Leafs topped the Atlantic Division this season, earning home-ice advantage for the first two playoff rounds. They defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games in the first round.

Against Florida, Toronto won the first two games at home before dropping the next two in Florida. Now back in Toronto for Game 5, Bowman believes the veteran Maple Leafs need to take advantage.

"They're not kids anymore, they're not 20 and 21, 22. This team is probably as good a team as they'll have going forward," he continued. "So I would think if they can hold on to their home ice advantage — they've been a pretty solid team all year — I think they got a 60-40 chance."

Bowman also noted that Toronto fans seem louder this year than in the past, suggesting they share the same sense of anticipation.

Bruce Boudreau's take on whether Maple Leafs should shake up their top line following consecutive defeats

NHL analyst Bruce Boudreau appeared on TSN's "Fanduel OverDrive" to share his thoughts on whether the Maple Leafs should rethink their top-line setup following two straight defeats against the Florida Panthers.

"I don't think they're in a panic mood. I don't think Berube's a panic guy," Boudreau said.

Boudreau also acknowledged that the Leafs coach might tweak the lineup if a player isn’t pulling their weight, but he doesn’t believe any big changes are necessary.

"They've interchanged these lines an awful lot. I don't think putting John Tavares with Marner and all of a sudden changing it is going to be the biggest difference in the world," Boudreau added.

Game 5 between the Maple Leafs and Panthers takes place at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

