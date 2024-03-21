"Move them to Salt Lake City already": NHL fans react to Arizona Coyotes' new arena renderings and plans

NHL fans are buzzing with mixed reactions following the Arizona Coyotes' unveiling of new arena renderings and plans for a potential relocation.

Cameron Cox, a prominent sports anchor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the breaking news, sparking a flurry of responses from hockey enthusiasts.

One fan expressed frustration, saying:

"An arena district surrounded by nothing. Move them to Salt Lake City already."

Conversely, another fan highlighted an alternative venue, suggesting:

"There’s a perfectly good arena to use off Glendale and the 101… It’s called the Desert Diamond Arena. Feels like a good spot to have hockey."

Criticism of the location continued with another fan expressing dissatisfaction, simply saying:

"Not feeling the location."

Additionally, concerns about the scale of the proposed arena were raised by a fan who remarked,

"The stadium's a bit large for the 603 fans that would be in attendance."

Arizona Coyotes Arena Situation: NHL monitors owner's efforts

The NHL is closely monitoring Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo's efforts to secure land for a new arena in Phoenix via an auction scheduled for June.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recognizes the urgency, citing the necessity to plan for the coming season, but praises Meruelo's dedication to the project.

"We're cognizant of that, and we're also focused on the fact that Alex Meruelo is working on acquiring what he believes is the best location for the new arena and his overall project," Bettman said (via NHL.com).

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly expresses doubt about relocating the Arizona Coyotes in time for the next season if they fail to win the auction.

"Probably not... I don't believe so," Daly said.

He indicates that no decision on the Arizona Coyotes' future will be made before the auction.

"At this point, there's no call to make yet on Arizona. We're satisfied with kind of where we are," Daly added.

Daly stresses the importance of winning the auction as the first step toward securing a new arena, which will provide stability for the Coyotes' future. However, he claims that the NHL has leeway in announcing the schedule for the upcoming season, with an emphasis on the continuation of hockey games in Arizona.

Despite setbacks, such as the rejection of a proposed referendum in Tempe for a new arena, Bettman reaffirms the NHL's commitment to the Phoenix market:

"Having said that, we believe Arizona, particularly the greater Phoenix area, is a good NHL market. It's a place we want to be."

Regarding expansion inquiries from Salt Lake City and Atlanta, Daly emphasizes that expansion is not currently a priority for the league amid other pressing concerns.

He indicates that while interest from potential expansion cities may be discussed at the June NHL Board of Governors meeting, it does not guarantee an immediate expansion process.