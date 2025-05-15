"Multi million dollar playoff flop": NHL fans react as Auston Matthews jersey is thrown onto ice amid blow out Game 5 loss

NHL fans on social media reacted to an incident where Auston Matthews' jersey was thrown onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena following the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-1 blowout loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.
The Maple Leafs delivered a performance that fell short of home fans' expectations in a crucial game. After leading the series 2-0, the Leafs have lost three consecutive games, positioning themselves on the verge of another early elimination in the playoffs.
Frustrated Maple Leafs fans expressed their disappointment by booing the team and throwing an expensive Auston Matthews jersey onto the ice. Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted.
One tweeted:
"Multi million dollar playoff flop."
Another chimed in:
"Worst captain in team history."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"I’m bout to burn mine so. Dudes a joke man just disappears come playoffs. Don’t give a fuck about an injury he’s hiding. Get out there and play like u can," a third fan wrote."
"More useful than Matthews has been his entire playoff career," another wrote.
"Should have at least thrown a Marner jersey. They’ll be “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” on clearance at LeafSport after this weekend," one X user said.
"Sh*t like this from any fanbase is so pathetic. Letting the anger in the heat of the moment get to u. What if Matthews/Marner pull it off in G6 & 7?Does everyone shut up and apologize? Any fan whos been negative or reacted dramatically shouldnt be allowed to celebrate if they do," another chimed in.
Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs face elimination after Game 5
Aaron Ekblad opened the scoring for the Panthers after putting them ahead 1-0 at 14:38 of the first period. This was the lone goal scored in the opening period. Dmitry Kulikov extended the Cats' lead to 2-0 at 6:08 of the second period.
Four minutes later, Jesper Boqvist increased the visitors' lead to 3-0 before Niko Mikkola's goal made it a 4-0 game for the Panthers. The Panthers continued their dominance in the third period, with A.J. Greer making it 5-0 at 6:23. Sam Bennett potted the sixth goal for the Cats on the power play at 9:10.
Meanwhile, Nicholas Robertson was the lone scorer for the Leafs, who avoided a shutout after scoring at 18:54 of the final period.
