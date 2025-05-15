Multiple Leafs Panthers fights break out during Florida's lopsided 6-1 Game 5 win [WATCH]

The Toronto Maple Leafs trail the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their Round 2 series after a lopsided 6-1 loss at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 on Wednesday. After winning the first two games, the Leafs have lost three consecutive games.

Ad

Tensions escalated between the two teams, with multiple fights breaking out late in the third period after Nicholas Robertson scored to prevent a Panthers shutout at 18:54.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Domi received a two-minute minor for roughing against Aaron Ekblad, served by Nicolas Robertson, while Ekblad was given a two-minute minor for roughing against Domi. Both Domi and Ekblad also received 10-minute misconducts.

A.J. Greer and Steven Lorentz each received two-minute minors for roughing against each other, with Greer assessed an additional two-minute minor for roughing against Lorentz.

Fans throw Leafs' Auston Matthews' jersey during Game 5

Maple Leafs fans entered Scotiabank Arena for Game 6 with high hopes of reclaiming the series lead against the Florida Panthers.

Ad

However, the once-energetic crowd dwindled, leaving the arena half-empty as boos echoed from the remaining attendees. Frustration with the team's lopsided performance culminated in fans throwing an Auston Matthews jersey on the ice.

"Everybody's got to look in the mirror, myself included. Everybody wants to be better. Everybody wants to obviously win. We've been a great road team all season long. There's always going to be a belief in this group ... it's got to be our best game of the year," Matthews said post-game.

Ad

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who were once in a commanding position with a 2-0 lead, now find themselves on the edge of elimination. They'll have a final chance to save the season and force the series to Game 7 in the upcoming game.

"We have responded in the past. I expect a response from our team. But it is more about a mindset going into this Game 6. It is not Xs and Os," Berube said.

Ad

The series now moves back to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 on Friday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, Craig Berube makes their feelings known after abysmal Game 5 loss pushes them towards elimination

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama