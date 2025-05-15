Multiple Leafs Panthers fights break out during Florida's lopsided 6-1 Game 5 win [WATCH]

The Toronto Maple Leafs trail the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their Round 2 series after a lopsided 6-1 loss at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 on Wednesday. After winning the first two games, the Leafs have lost three consecutive games.
Tensions escalated between the two teams, with multiple fights breaking out late in the third period after Nicholas Robertson scored to prevent a Panthers shutout at 18:54.
Max Domi received a two-minute minor for roughing against Aaron Ekblad, served by Nicolas Robertson, while Ekblad was given a two-minute minor for roughing against Domi. Both Domi and Ekblad also received 10-minute misconducts.
A.J. Greer and Steven Lorentz each received two-minute minors for roughing against each other, with Greer assessed an additional two-minute minor for roughing against Lorentz.
Fans throw Leafs' Auston Matthews' jersey during Game 5
Maple Leafs fans entered Scotiabank Arena for Game 6 with high hopes of reclaiming the series lead against the Florida Panthers.
However, the once-energetic crowd dwindled, leaving the arena half-empty as boos echoed from the remaining attendees. Frustration with the team's lopsided performance culminated in fans throwing an Auston Matthews jersey on the ice.
"Everybody's got to look in the mirror, myself included. Everybody wants to be better. Everybody wants to obviously win. We've been a great road team all season long. There's always going to be a belief in this group ... it's got to be our best game of the year," Matthews said post-game.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, who were once in a commanding position with a 2-0 lead, now find themselves on the edge of elimination. They'll have a final chance to save the season and force the series to Game 7 in the upcoming game.
"We have responded in the past. I expect a response from our team. But it is more about a mindset going into this Game 6. It is not Xs and Os," Berube said.
The series now moves back to Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 on Friday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.
