"Must be a Canucks fan" "They blocked me": NHL fans react as Sportsnet's official account gets hacked hours before Stanley Cup Final

In the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, the Florida Panthers will play the Edmonton Oilers. The game will commence at 8 p.m. ET and be shown on ESPN and ABC.

Last year, the Panthers were in the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Vegas Golden Knights. This is the first time the Oilers have made it to the Final. They hope to end Canada's Stanley Cup drought since 1993 and win a Cup for their star player, Connor McDavid.

However, just before the Stanley Cup Final, a statement from Sportsnet PR on X raised concern.

"Please be advised that our main @Sportsnet account on X has been compromised and we are currently working to recover it. In the meantime it is unsafe to click any links or engage with any posts from the account. An update will be posted from this account once available," Sportsnet PR tweeted on X.

NHL fans reacted to the news. One fan expressed frustration:

"Yo they blocked me."

Another fan speculated:

"Must be a Canuck fan."

Here are some more reactions from NHL fans.

"Damn. That sucks. Maybe you should spend $5.2 billion to reacquire the account and then give @NHL TV rights to @TSN," one fan tweeted.

"Whoever hacked you is probably more interesting than all of you #LeafsForever," another fan tweeted.

"This is hilarious," one fan tweeted.

Connor McDavid is all set for Stanley Cup Final

Connor McDavid is gearing up for the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. At Media Day, he expressed his excitement and readiness for the game.

“Just excited, Excited to get the madness all over with. Today’s a busy day for everybody, but once it’s over with, it’s just going to be hockey,” McDavid said (via NHL.com)

Drafted in 2015, McDavid says time flew by.

“I think looking back, it goes by so fast, honestly,” he said. “It feels like it was yesterday that that night was happening, and here we are nine years later.”

Despite his numerous individual achievements, he's never had the chance to compete for the Cup. Now, facing this opportunity, he's focused on the challenge ahead.

He respects his opponent Aleksander Barkov and looks forward to the game.

“He’s a great player -- great player,” McDavid said.

McDavid said he sees himself as a regular Canadian kid, humbled by the journey that brought him to this moment.