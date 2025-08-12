[Must See] Brad Marchand's wife Katrina pens 5-word reaction to Panthers star kissing Stanley Cup before her

Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina, shared her reaction to him skipping her to kiss the Stanley Cup before her. Marchand hilariously kissed the Cup before his wife, in a viral moment from his Cup celebration with the Florida Panthers, showing where his priorities lie after a 14-year wait for his second title. Watch the vide here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatrina took to Instagram and shared a hilarious reaction: “At least a close second,&quot; she posted.The moment rapidly gained traction and soon went viral across social media platforms.NHL fans react to Brad Marchand kissing the Cup before his wifeThe moment when Brad Marchand kissed the Stanley Cup before his wife sparked a wave of reactions across social media. One fan on X (Twitter) wrote:&quot;She waited years and still came second to 35 pounds of metal girl i’d be filing for emotional damages.&quot;Fernanda ⸜(｡˃ ᵕ ˂)⸝♡ @wontonpoo1LINK@BarDown she waited years and still came second to 35 pounds of metal girl i’d be filing for emotional damages 😭Another chimed in:&quot;He looks like the cup was dropped on his face about 12 times before this video.&quot;Here are some of the other reactions on X:&quot;Just a fun loving guy with a good sport for a wife. Wishing them many more happy days together,&quot; a third fan posted.&quot;&quot;So what he will kiss his wife thousands of times more. The cup is like a 69 Corvette. They are not always around,&quot; another fan posted.&quot;He looks like the cup was dropped on his face about 12 times before this video,&quot; one X user posted.&quot;Just a fun loving guy with a good sport for a wife. Wishing them many more happy days together,&quot; another chimed in.Brad Marchand joined the Florida Panthers during the trade deadline after spending 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins. Marchand played a key role in guiding the Panthers to their back-to-back Stanley Cup triumph over the Edmonton Oilers.The 37-year-old notched 20 points through ten goals and as many assists in 23 postseason games. Marchand signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract with the Panthers last month.