[Must See] Brad Marchand's wife Katrina pens 5-word reaction to Panthers star kissing Stanley Cup before her

By Abhishek Dilta
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:26 GMT
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand's wife Katrina pens 5-word reaction to Panthers star kissing Stanley Cup before her. (Image Source: Katrina Marchand/IG)

Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina, shared her reaction to him skipping her to kiss the Stanley Cup before her.

Marchand hilariously kissed the Cup before his wife, in a viral moment from his Cup celebration with the Florida Panthers, showing where his priorities lie after a 14-year wait for his second title.

Watch the vide here:

Katrina took to Instagram and shared a hilarious reaction:

“At least a close second," she posted.

The moment rapidly gained traction and soon went viral across social media platforms.

NHL fans react to Brad Marchand kissing the Cup before his wife

The moment when Brad Marchand kissed the Stanley Cup before his wife sparked a wave of reactions across social media. One fan on X (Twitter) wrote:

"She waited years and still came second to 35 pounds of metal girl i’d be filing for emotional damages."
Another chimed in:

"He looks like the cup was dropped on his face about 12 times before this video."

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

"Just a fun loving guy with a good sport for a wife. Wishing them many more happy days together," a third fan posted."
"So what he will kiss his wife thousands of times more. The cup is like a 69 Corvette. They are not always around," another fan posted.
"He looks like the cup was dropped on his face about 12 times before this video," one X user posted.
"Just a fun loving guy with a good sport for a wife. Wishing them many more happy days together," another chimed in.

Brad Marchand joined the Florida Panthers during the trade deadline after spending 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins. Marchand played a key role in guiding the Panthers to their back-to-back Stanley Cup triumph over the Edmonton Oilers.

The 37-year-old notched 20 points through ten goals and as many assists in 23 postseason games. Marchand signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract with the Panthers last month.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

