(Must See) Conor Geekie finishes spin-o-rama move that broke Seth Jones' ankles with a top shelf snipe

Tampa Bay Lightning center Conor Geekie put Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones through the spin cycle with a jaw-dropping spin-o-rama deke that broke Jones’ ankles. Geekie didn’t stop there—he ripped a laser top-shelf snipe past the goalie to make it 4-2 Bolts in the third period. This goal came right as chaos erupted behind the play, with the 21-year-old keeping the puck alive up ice and burying it far post.Watch the video here:Despite being a preseason game, the “Battle of Florida” gave a full playoff vibe, with both the Bolts and Panthers combining for a whopping 186 penalty minutes.Conor Geekie's Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Florida Panthers in a playoff-intense preseason showdownOn Thursday, the Lightning defeated the defending champions, the Panthers, 5-2 in their preseason clash at Amalie Arena.Eetu Luostarinen opened the scoring for the Cats after putting them ahead 1-0 at 11:52 into the first period via a short-handed goal. With less than a minute remaining, Jake Guentzel tied it 1-1 for the Bolts on the power play before heading into the second period.Seth Jones extended the Cats’ lead to 2-1 after scoring on the power play just 57 seconds into the period. Brayden Point then made it 2-2 for the Bolts as the game moved to the final period.Guentzel netted his second of the night (another on the power play) to increase the lead to 3-2 for the Bolts. At 6:27, Conor Geekie put the Bolts ahead 4-2, thanks to a highlight-reel goal. Anthony Cirelli sealed the win for the Bolts with a fifth goal at 15:11.Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel accumulated three points apiece for the Lightning in the matchup. The Bolts and the Panthers meet again in the preseason at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.