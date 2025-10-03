  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
  • (Must See) Conor Geekie finishes spin-o-rama move that broke Seth Jones' ankles with a top shelf snipe

(Must See) Conor Geekie finishes spin-o-rama move that broke Seth Jones' ankles with a top shelf snipe

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 03, 2025 03:35 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

Tampa Bay Lightning center Conor Geekie put Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones through the spin cycle with a jaw-dropping spin-o-rama deke that broke Jones’ ankles.

Ad

Geekie didn’t stop there—he ripped a laser top-shelf snipe past the goalie to make it 4-2 Bolts in the third period. This goal came right as chaos erupted behind the play, with the 21-year-old keeping the puck alive up ice and burying it far post.

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite being a preseason game, the “Battle of Florida” gave a full playoff vibe, with both the Bolts and Panthers combining for a whopping 186 penalty minutes.

Conor Geekie's Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Florida Panthers in a playoff-intense preseason showdown

On Thursday, the Lightning defeated the defending champions, the Panthers, 5-2 in their preseason clash at Amalie Arena.

Ad

Eetu Luostarinen opened the scoring for the Cats after putting them ahead 1-0 at 11:52 into the first period via a short-handed goal. With less than a minute remaining, Jake Guentzel tied it 1-1 for the Bolts on the power play before heading into the second period.

Seth Jones extended the Cats’ lead to 2-1 after scoring on the power play just 57 seconds into the period. Brayden Point then made it 2-2 for the Bolts as the game moved to the final period.

Ad

Guentzel netted his second of the night (another on the power play) to increase the lead to 3-2 for the Bolts. At 6:27, Conor Geekie put the Bolts ahead 4-2, thanks to a highlight-reel goal. Anthony Cirelli sealed the win for the Bolts with a fifth goal at 15:11.

Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel accumulated three points apiece for the Lightning in the matchup. The Bolts and the Panthers meet again in the preseason at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications