MUST-SEE: Newlyweds Leon Draisaitl and Celeste celebrate in style with Connor McDavid and wife, Lauren

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 05, 2025 03:12 GMT
Newlyweds Leon Draisaitl and Celeste celebrate in style with Connor McDavid and wife Lauren @ celestedesjardins IG story
Newlyweds Leon Draisaitl and Celeste celebrate in style with Connor McDavid and wife, Lauren (@celestedesjardins IG story)

The hockey world is buzzing with excitement, as newlyweds Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Draisaitl celebrated their union in grand style, surrounded by their close friends and fellow NHL superstars Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren.

The couple tied the knot in France on Saturday, and glimpses of the festivities were shared on social media. Lauren McDavid, the wife of Oilers captain Connor McDavid, shared a series of captivating pics and videos on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Lauren reshared Celeste’s snap of the luxury yacht Air, decorated with balloons and “Just Married” signs. The Italian-built Benetti superyacht pic was tagged with @drat29, @laurenkyle and @mcdavid97.

Lauren McDavid's IG story - Credit: @laurenkyle1

In another post, Lauren shared a mirror selfie with the radiant bride, Celeste, captioning it "friendmoon," hinting at the couple's post-wedding adventures.

Lauren McDavid's IG story - Credit: @laurenkyle1

The celebrations continued with a lively dinner, where Celeste was captured dancing to the music, much to the delight of her husband, Leon Draisaitl, and his best friend, Connor McDavid, who were seated nearby.

Lauren McDavid's IG story - Credit: @laurenkyle1
Fans were also treated to a glimpse of Lauren's own stylish ensemble.

Lauren McDavid's IG story - Credit: @laurenkyle1

She donned a unique printed long-sleeve dress and eye-catching goggles, adding a touch of glamour to the festivities.

Fans react to Leon Draisaitl and Celeste celebrating their marriage with Connor McDavid and wife, Lauren

Fans responded to Lauren’s repost of Celeste’s photo featuring the luxury yacht Air, which was adorned with balloons and a “Just Married” sign.

The post included tags for Leon Draisaitl, McDavid and Lauren, prompting speculation online about a possible joint honeymoon. One fan commented:

"They're definitely taking both their honeymoons together, aren't they?"
Another wrote:

"Surprised but also not surprised. Can they be normal for like??? Two seconds???"
Here are some more fan reactions:

"Both sets of partners need to be on the honeymoon (Lauren and Celeste & Connor and Leon)," one wrote.
"This is today’s highlight, no question," another posted.
"the level of codependency," one commented.
"yeah that sounds about right," another wrote.

The image sparked a wave of excitement and good wishes for the two happy couples.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

