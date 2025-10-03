(Must See) Panthers & Lightning brawl it out with heavy hits in multiple fiery bouts in preseason clash

The Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning turned their preseason matchup into a fiery showdown on Thursday.The game got up a staggering 186 combined penalty minutes, with most of the chaos unfolding in the second period. At 5:11, several fights broke out, highlighted by Florida’s A.J. Greer and Tampa Bay’s Taylor Raddysh going toe-to-toe in a heated scrap.Here's the video:Both landed big punches as Greer took Raddysh down before the referees separated them.Just minutes later, tensions flared again after Lightning defenseman JJ Moser had cross-checked Anton Lundell, sparking another fight. Soon after, Lundell left the arena and didn't return. Later, the team announced that Anton Lundell left the game with an upper-body injury.At 11:17, Jonah Gadjovich dropped the gloves with Tampa’s Declan Carlile, adding to the night’s growing list of brawls. In total, 23 penalties were handed out in the second period alone.Despite all the fights, Tampa Bay came away with a 5-2 victory. Jake Guentzel led the way with two goals, while Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Conor Geekie also scored, while Eetu Luostarinen and Seth Jones tallied for Florida.Goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 16 shots for the Lightning, while Daniil Tarasov made 28 saves in the Panthers’ loss.Florida Panthers HC Paul Maurice on heated preseason matchupIn Thursday’s preseason clash, Panthers coach Paul Maurice iced a lineup of NHL regulars fresh off back-to-back Stanley Cup wins against the Edmonton Oilers. After the game, Maurice downplayed the multiple fights:“Just some old friends getting reacquainted. There’s a lot of passion and leftover memories that go into those games. I don’t know if I can assess the game. It happens. That’s usually a good time to get the cobwebs out.” (per NHL.com)Paul Maurice also praised goalie Daniil Tarasov, who stopped 28 shots, including 18 in the first period.“Oh man was he good. On the scrambles, he just made a bunch of incredible saves. I don’t know if you’re going to see the same shots that we gave up very often in a game, but he was really good. Really happy with his fight,” Maurice said.The Florida Panthers will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning again on Saturday in their final preseason matchup.