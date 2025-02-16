  • home icon
Must Watch: 3 big fights break out in first 10 seconds of Canada vs USA 4 Nations Face-Off clash with both Tkachuk brothers involved

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Feb 16, 2025 01:59 GMT
NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - United States v Canada - Source: Getty
Must Watch: 3 big fights break out in first 10 seconds of Canada vs USA 4 Nations Face-Off clash with both Tkachuk brothers involved - Source: Getty

The long-awaited Team Canada versus Team USA matchup at the 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off with plenty of fireworks. The puck had barely hit the ice when a large brawl broke out. The brouhaha involved both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk as tempers flared.

The first brawl involved two bitter Florida rivals as Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning) of Canada took on Matthew Tkahuck (Florida Panthers) two seconds into the game. Here’s a look:

Then, Brady Tkachuk traded haymakers with Sam Bennett, with Tkachuk getting a clear decision in his favor.

Lastly, two heavyweight opponents in J.T. Miller for the US and Colton Parayko for Canada.

Check out the fisticuffs here:

Both combatants held their own, but it appeared that Parayko got the upper hand. All three bouts took place in roughly 10 seconds of action. With these fireworks, the game shapes up to be an all-time classic.

Edited by Ruth John S
