Must Watch: 3 big fights break out in first 10 seconds of Canada vs USA 4 Nations Face-Off clash with both Tkachuk brothers involved

The long-awaited Team Canada versus Team USA matchup at the 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off with plenty of fireworks. The puck had barely hit the ice when a large brawl broke out. The brouhaha involved both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk as tempers flared.

Ad

The first brawl involved two bitter Florida rivals as Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning) of Canada took on Matthew Tkahuck (Florida Panthers) two seconds into the game. Here’s a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Then, Brady Tkachuk traded haymakers with Sam Bennett, with Tkachuk getting a clear decision in his favor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lastly, two heavyweight opponents in J.T. Miller for the US and Colton Parayko for Canada.

Check out the fisticuffs here:

Expand Tweet

Both combatants held their own, but it appeared that Parayko got the upper hand. All three bouts took place in roughly 10 seconds of action. With these fireworks, the game shapes up to be an all-time classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles