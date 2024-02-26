"My beer league team has spot on the roster for her" -NHL fans react as Chicago's very own Cindy Crawford nails centre-ice shot at Blackhawks game

The Chicago Blackhawks recently honored the legendary Chris Chelios with a jersey retirement ceremony that proved to be a star-studded affair. The celebration left fans in awe. One of the highlights that stole the spotlight was none other than supermodel Cindy Crawford scoring a goal during the 'Shoot the Puck' event.

The unexpected feat by Cindy Crawford was captured in a video shared by B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter), exclaiming,

"Supermodel and Chicago LEGEND Cindy Crawford just hit the center-ice shot during Hawks intermission."

The video quickly gained attention, sparking reactions from NHL fans who were left both amazed and entertained by it.

Among the various fan reactions on X, one enthusiast humorously offered Cindy Crawford a spot on their beer league team, quipping,

"My beer league team has a spot on the roster for her if she wants. Beer included!"

Another fan took a moment to appreciate Cindy Crawford's timeless beauty, stating,

"She still looks amazing. What a shot."

Another fan remarked,

"Cindy looks like she knows what she's doing. Nice!"

Chris Chelios's No. 7 Chicago Blackhawks jersey retirement at United Center

After his video tribute, Chris Chelios took to the stage and said,

“My heart never left Chicago. And I’m back for good ... The most unique thing here from me, I’m only one of two Chicago-born athletes to have their jersey retired in their hometown"

Chelios’ family and a few celebrities gathered at the United Center for Chris Chelios's No. 7 jersey retirement, with some even taking the ice.

Chelios’s daughter Tara, Cindy Crawford (supermodel), Theo Epstein (former Chicago Blackhawks president) and Eddie Vedder (singer/songwriter) participated in Shoot the Puck during the second intermission of the Blackhawks’ game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Despite Crawford's lack of prior hockey experience, her third attempt successfully scored, earning applause from the crowd. A native of DeKalb, IL, Crawford displayed surprising skill on the ice. While Vedder received coaching from Chelios, he narrowly missed the mark on two out of three attempts. Crawford was the only one to score during the final round.

Chelios's exceptional NHL career has seen him win various trophies, including three Stanley Cups, culminating in a record-setting 27-year tenure with 1,651 appearances, the most by any defenseman. Additionally, he holds the record for the most NHL games played by an American-born player and amassed 948 points, including 185 goals and 763 assists.