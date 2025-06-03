"My cheeks hurt, I laughed so hard": Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste pens heartfelt note in photo dump of close girlfriend's bachelorette weekend

Edmonton Oilers' star Leon Draisaitl's fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, shared a heartfelt photo dump from her close friend Alexandra Servos' bachelorette weekend on Instagram. Servos is engaged to Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele.

Celeste posted a series of photos and a video from the fun-filled weekend getaway in Southampton, New York.

"The best weekend celebrating one of my favourite humans with this very special group!!!!!!! love you sm!!!! My cheeks hurt, I laughed so hard."

One photo shows Celeste and Alexandra smiling together in red dresses. Another shows them posing in blue pajamas. There are also several shots of Celeste with the rest of their friend group, enjoying the bachelorette activities.

Other highlights include a boat ride, where the ladies are pictured laughing and smiling in the sunshine. There's also a photo of the group playing a game of cup and ball.

While Celeste was celebrating with her close girlfriends, her fiancé Leon was busy preparing for the Stanley Cup Finals with the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers will face off against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl on facing Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for a Stanley Cup Final rematch with the Florida Panthers, after last year’s intense seven-game battle that ended in a tough loss.

This time, Leon Draisaitl says the Oilers are ready—Florida’s explosive offense won’t catch them off guard again.

"I've been paying attention to their series, and you know, the way they play, it’s not like anything new to us," Draisaitl said after practice on Sunday.

The Oilers came up short against the Panthers during the regular season, but are heading into the Finals with serious momentum, fresh off a dominant five-game series win over Dallas and an impressive 12-2 run in their last 14 games.

Leon Draisaitl noted that Florida's aggressive, in-your-face approach is familiar.

"Nothing that we haven’t faced already or nothing that we’re not aware of… We know what they're about. It's nice to get a shot at getting some revenge, but we're a long ways from that." Draisaitl said.

With sights set on finishing the job this time around, Draisaitl and the Oilers appear locked in and ready for another crack at the Panthers and the Stanley Cup.

