Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Catherine Deslongchamps this week. On Saturday, Huberdeau posted a few snaps from the special occasion with his followers.

With the 4 Nations Faceoff break going on, Huberdeau took the opportunity to get down on one knee and proposed to Deslongchamps in a scenic sunset beach setting. The Flames star shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram and wrote in the caption:

“My Forever Valentine”

One of the pictures showed Jonathan Huberdeau on one knee, proposing to Catherine Deslongchamps on a sandy beach. He wore a gray T-shirt, navy shorts and sneakers, while she was dressed in a white button-down shirt, black pants, and white sandals. Behind them was a floral heart-shaped arch with pink and white flowers, and golden lamps lined the pathway leading to it.

Another picture captured the couple standing close, holding champagne glasses and smiling at each other. The next image showed a wider view of the decorated proposal setup. A heart-shaped floral arch was decorated at the end of a sandy path, which was lined with flowers and golden lamps.

In another picture, Huberdeau and Deslongchamps stood side by side, facing the ocean as the sun set. The penultimate slide showed the couple embracing near the coastline in different outfits. Deslongchamps wore a bright red pleated dress, while Huberdeau changed into a short-sleeved white button-up shirt. The final picture focused on their hands, with Huberdeau holding Deslongchamps’ fingers, showing off her engagement ring.

Jonathan Huberdeau pens emotional farewell message for ‘son’ Jakob Pelletier

Earlier this month, Calgary Flames star Jonathan Huberdeau shared an emotional farewell message to teammate Jakob Pelletier following a major and somewhat unexpected trade.

During a home game against the Anaheim Ducks, Pelletier was pulled at the first intermission after learning he had been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flames sent Pelletier, Andrei Kuzmenko and two future draft picks to Philadelphia in exchange for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee.

Following the news, Huberdeau took to Instagram, reposting the Flames’ tribute poster for Pelletier on his stories. In the caption, he wrote:

“I wish you the best Son. I’ll miss that big smile.”

via Instagram /@jonnyhuby11

Flames general manager Craig Conroy revealed that the deal originally began as a one-for-one player swap before expanding. The Flyers reportedly have high expectations for Pelletier, who has logged eight goals and 21 points in 61 NHL appearances.

