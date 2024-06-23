"My goodness I envy them": David Perron reminisces his St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup winning days ahead of SCF Game 7

Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron was a key member of St. Louis' Stanley Cup run in 2019. That experience has allowed him to gain a special appreciation for what the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will face in Game 7 of the Final.

In a recent social media post, David Perron offered his insights into what the Oilers and Panthers are going through:

“Over the next 2-3 days, these players/team members will experience something they have probably never experienced! The nerves, the highs the lows, managing all that, not wasting any energy in the wrong areas, being proud of who they have done this whole ride with!”

Trending

As a veteran of over 1,100 games in the NHL, David Perron offered this final thought regarding the upcoming Oilers-Panthers Game 7:

“My goodness I envy them! Good luck to both teams! Game 7 Stanley Cup Finals will be a special one once again!”

Expand Tweet

In 2019, David Perron and the Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 to clinch the Blues’ first Cup in team history. Perron assisted on Zach Sanford’s goal in the third period of Game 7 to give the Blues a 4-0 lead.

The entire hockey world will have to wait till Monday Night to learn who will lift the Cup. Meanwhile, David Perron will watch the game unfold with a bit of nostalgia at heart.

Connor McDavid channels his inner David Perron heading into Game 7

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play one, if not, the biggest game of their careers. The Oilers notched a huge 5-1 win in Game 6 to force the do-or-die Game 7 on Monday night.

However, the Panthers succeeded in keeping McDavid off the score sheet. But when asked, that fact didn’t bother McDavid one bit. NHL.com captured McDavid’s comments, stating:

“I was hoping to be part of a win. That’s all.” McDavid added, “We had all 20 guys going tonight, and that’s good.”

Indeed, all 20 players contributed in different ways. While McDavid didn’t register a point, the Oilers’ depth players stepped up when the club needed them most. As for Game 7 on the road, McDavid isn’t worried. He stated:

“In enemy territory, it’s fun. Great chance for our group to come together and go in there and get it done.”

McDavid and teammates will attempt to achieve a rare feat: Come from a 3-0 deficit to win a Stanley Cup Finals series. If that’s the case, a victory in Florida will seal the Panthers’ epic collapse.