“My hair is better" - NHL fans left wondering what went down between Jaromir Jagr and Wayne Gretzky during last few moments of "Great One" on ice

An old video capturing a seemingly intense exchange between hockey legends Jaromir Jagr and Wayne Gretzky during a game between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins has sparked a renewed wave of curiosity among NHL fans.

The video, shared on Reddit's r/nhl community, has fans buzzing with commentary as they attempt to unravel the mystery of the decades-old on-ice conversation.

Adding a touch of humor to the speculation, one fan chimed in, saying,

"My hair is better."

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Another fan injected a humorous twist into the conversation with the comment,

"I just wanna smell you act like I’m saying something important."

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Taking a more tongue-in-cheek approach, a fan jokingly asked,

"Whyd they kiss lol" .

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Amidst the banter, one fan offered a more sentimental interpretation, suggesting,

"He said 'you are hockey, and you can be my wing man anytime.'"

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

A fan playfully acknowledged Jagr's remarkable longevity, stating,

"I'm going to play for like 30 more seasons and still not beat ur goal record."

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Honest-Internal-187 from discussion innhl Expand Post

Jaromir Jagr's Penguins jersey got retired

Jaromir Jagr's No. 68 jersey was retired amid loud chanting of 'Ja-gr! Ja-gr!" from Pittsburgh Penguins fans. His return to PPG Paints Arena affirmed his special bond with the city where his NHL journey began.

Jaromir Jagr is second in NHL history with 1,921 points (766 goals, 1,155 assists) in 1,733 regular-season games. He became the third player to receive this award, succeeding Mario Lemieux (No. 66) and Michel Briere (No. 21).

“When you ask anybody, I think would say in the world, in Czech or in Europe, and when you say Jaromir Jagr, they’re going to say Pittsburgh Penguins no matter where I played after that,” Jagr said.

The festivities culminated in a poignant gesture as Jagr joined the Penguins on the ice. Players donned his iconic No. 68 and mullet wigs in homage.

“It was fun. It’s a great day, the whole weekend, and like I said yesterday, I think the main thing for us is that he had the best experience possible,” Sidney Crosby, the Penguins captain, said,

The 52-year-old hasn't participated in NHL games since 2017 but remains involved sporadically in the Extraliga, Czechia's premier professional hockey league, representing Kladno, his hometown team, which he both owns and manages.

Jagr endeared himself to fans throughout his time with the Penguins, where he played the first 11 of his 24 NHL seasons after being drafted fifth overall in 1990. His partnership with Lemieux helped Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992.