"My Italian ancestors just turned in their grave": NHL fans react to Erik Karlsson's pre-game meal of alfredo pasta with ketchup and other odd sides

The Pittsburgh Penguins paid tribute to veteran defenseman Erik Karlsson by sporting a No. 65 jersey to mark his 1,000th NHL game during warmups ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Karlsson was accompanied by his family on the ice for a special ceremony and received a commemorative stick and mural. Additionally, a tribute video was shown at the PPG Paints Arena, featuring well wishes from the defenseman's former and current teammates.

The Penguins shared a video of Erik Karlsson's pre-game warmup meal on X/Twitter. In the video, the veteran defenseman mentioned that he enjoys chicken with ranch, pasta with Alfredo, ketchup, raw onion, meat sauce, and salt pepper mixed.

NHL fans wasted no time in shedding their opinions on Karlsson's pre-game meal and flooded X with a variety of reactions.

"my Italian ancestors just turned in their grave"

"Absolutely insane that this is the meal of a 33 year old Swede and not a 13 year old kid from the Midwest"

"I blame Ottawa for this somehow"

"chicken with seemingly ranch"

"What success?"

"So glad he picked the Penguins.. I'm now a fan of his."

"Why does this feel like such a Swede in US thing to do tho XD"

"I respect the ketchup usage I guess"

Erik Karlsson reflects on reaching 1,000 NHL games

Karlsson reflected on his milestone of 1,000 NHL games. He expressed that what makes him proudest is breaking the expected trajectory of his career.

The veteran defenseman highlighted how he started playing in the NHL earlier than anticipated and made a significant impact despite the league's different landscapes.

Karlsson emphasized the opportunity he was given to prove himself early on and how he successfully demonstrated his abilities (via NHL.com):

“I don't think anyone, myself included, expected me to play as early as I did and be able to have the impact that I did early on when the league was very different than it is today,” he continued. “I was given an opportunity to prove myself early on, and I think did a good job achieving that"

Erik Karlsson added:

“Being able to stay on top of things for as long as I have with injuries that I’ve had, being the player that I am, it’s set me back a lot of times, but have still been able to find a way to have that dynamic game in me"

With two games remaining, the Penguins are a point behind the Washington Capitals for the second wild card. Erik Karlsson and the Pens face the Nashville Predators next on Monday.