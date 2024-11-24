"My perfect husband": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith melts over his "us" mentality while recalling their move to Columbus

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau played eight seasons with the Calgary Flames before signing for the Columbus Blue Jackets in the summer of 2022. Johnny’s wife, Meredith, reacted to a throwback interview, where Johnny discussed the first things they did upon moving to Columbus.

On Saturday, Meredith Gaudreau shared a series of stories on her Instagram, including a clip from “The Athletic Hockey Show” podcast from 2022. After signing with the Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau shared on the podcast how he and his wife explored Columbus to settle in.

“Me and my wife, we flew out there, it was Thursday, we did our media, our press conference and all that, toured the rinks and stuff, and then we went on a little ride through the whole city, up through Ohio State into a couple nice neighborhoods, checked out a couple golf courses, went and saw Cam Atkinson, obviously a good buddy of mine.”

Trending

Meredith pointed out how Johnny always referred to the two of them as a team. She wrote in the story:

"I’ve never seen this one before. Every time he talked, it was always “us.” My perfect husband. Luckiest girl in the world.”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

During the podcast, Johnny shared how the couple began house hunting and described the neighborhoods as having a perfect vibe for their lifestyle.

“It was just a vibe that was perfect for us, I think, and me and my wife, that's what kind of type of people we are, and we thought we'd feel really comfortable in these little towns outside of Columbus. We're obviously looking at homes now, and trying to come up with a list, and then we'll fly back out there and pick which one she wants, if not us, so we're really excited about that It was just really beautiful out there, too.”

Meredith reminisced about the time and mentioned how Columbus was indeed the perfect home for their family.

“Also the hidden gem that is Columbus 💙 Our perfect fit and home 💙”

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

In one of the stories, she wrote how Johnny was her hero and the love of her life. She expressed her pride in the impact he has had on so many lives and mentioned that she loved him ‘more every second.’

via Instagram/@meredithgaudreau_

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister shared moving story of brother’s family man persona

Johnny Gaudreau has always been known for his strong family values and the love he shared with those closest to him. Gaudreau always prioritized family and shared a warm bond with all his family members.

Johnny’s sister Katie Gaudreau shared a throwback picture from five years ago on her Instagram on Friday. The photo, originally posted by their elder sister Kristen, shows Johnny with his nephews and nieces.

“John always came home and spent the night at the house instead of a hotel before they played the Flyers. Nothing like just being at home. Miss you 💙,” the story was captioned.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau tragically died in a biking accident near Salem County in late August. The person accused of hitting them with his truck while suspected to be driving under the influence is under legal custody and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback