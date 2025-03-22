Nashville Predators HC calls out veteran players to step up and show professionalism amid struggles

One of the more puzzling storylines in the 2024-25 NHL season has been the Nashville Predators's failure to not only meet the expectations set back in the fall but not even remotely come close to them.

Ad

With less than a month to go in the regular season, the Predators are nowhere near a postseason spot despite multiple notable additions during the summer that had most analysts ranking them among the favorites in the Western Conference.

However, even through the adversity, coach Andrew Brunette wants his club to act and play like professionals, even though their campaign is over following game no. 82.

“It’s challenging. We have a lot of guys who haven’t been in this situation, with our veteran guys for a while,” Brunette said. "Mentally, it’s a drain. It’s hard. But they’re going to be here a long time. They have a long time on their contracts. They have to be our leaders and they have to set an example going a certain way so our young guys see that. We never want to be here again but, when we are here, we have to handle ourselves with a little bit more professionalism than we are right now."

Ad

Trending

“The expectations [coming into the season] were so big," he continued. "The finish line is around the corner, and it’s hard. I feel for the players. It’s not a fun time here to be playing when you have nothing to play for. You can kind of get up for a few games, but it’s really hard, especially when you haven’t done it for a while. In saying that, that’s not an excuse to not find a little bit of energy, especially at home, to finish things off.”

Ad

The Predators are next in action on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Nashville Predators have been a major disappointment this season

Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (90) reacts during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Predators were major players in free agency during the summer, signing future Hall of Fame forward and ex-Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to a multi-year contract. They also signed 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault and solid defenseman Brady Sjkei.

Ad

However, despite the arrivals, the Predators are the third-worst team in the Western Conference, ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks.

Theirs has been one of the more startling campaigns, and despite being considered championship contenders in the fall, they will end well outside of a playoff spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama