Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th March, 2024

The No.7 Nashville Predators, who are 37-25-3, will face the No. 12 Minnesota Wild, 30-27-7, at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota lost in overtime in its last game against the Colorado Avalanche on March 8, 2-1, adding to their season's ups and downs. Despite the setback, the team will strive for better performance and consistency.

Meanwhile, Nashville enters the matchup following a 2-1 road victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 9.

Nashville Predators projected lineups

Forwards

Filip Forsberg- Ryan O'Reilly- Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker- Colton Sissons- Anthony Beauvillier

Mark Jankowski- Tommy Novak- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith- Michael McCarron- Kiefer Sherwood

Defensemen

Roman Josi- Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon- Alexandre Carrier

Goalies

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Nashville Predators starting goalies

Juuse Saros will most likely start for the Nashville Predators Minnesota Wild

Juuse Saros will most likely start for the Predators. Below are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 51

Games Started (GS): 51

Wins: 27

Losses (L): 21

Overtime Losses (OTL): 3

Goals Against (GA): 135

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.83

Shots Against (SA): 1457

Saves (SV): 1322

Save Percentage (SV%): .907

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 8 seconds

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy

Mats Zuccarello- Marco Rossi- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno- Frederick Gaudreau- Adam Beckman

Mason Shaw- Jake Lucchini- Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

Jonas Brodin- Brock Faber

Dakota Mermis- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill- Declan Chisholm

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild starting goalies

Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Minnesota Wild

Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Wild. Below are his stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 38

Games Started (GS): 37

Wins: 17

Losses (L): 15

Overtime Losses (OTL): 4

Goals Against (GA): 116

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.26

Shots Against (SA): 1097

Saves (SV): 981

Save Percentage (SV%): .894

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 9 seconds