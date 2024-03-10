Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th March, 2024

The No.7 Nashville Predators, who are 37-25-3, will face the No. 12 Minnesota Wild, 30-27-7, at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Minnesota lost in overtime in its last game against the Colorado Avalanche on March 8, 2-1, adding to their season's ups and downs. Despite the setback, the team will strive for better performance and consistency.
Meanwhile, Nashville enters the matchup following a 2-1 road victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 9.
Nashville Predators projected lineupsNashville Predators
Forwards
- Filip Forsberg- Ryan O'Reilly- Gustav Nyquist
- Jason Zucker- Colton Sissons- Anthony Beauvillier
- Mark Jankowski- Tommy Novak- Luke Evangelista
- Cole Smith- Michael McCarron- Kiefer Sherwood
Defensemen
- Roman Josi- Dante Fabbro
- Ryan McDonagh- Luke Schenn
- Jeremy Lauzon- Alexandre Carrier
Goalies
- Juuse Saros
- Kevin Lankinen
Nashville Predators starting goalies
Juuse Saros will most likely start for the Predators. Below are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 51
- Games Started (GS): 51
- Wins: 27
- Losses (L): 21
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
- Goals Against (GA): 135
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.83
- Shots Against (SA): 1457
- Saves (SV): 1322
- Save Percentage (SV%): .907
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 8 seconds
Minnesota Wild projected lineupsMinnesota Wild
Forwards
- Kirill Kaprizov- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy
- Mats Zuccarello- Marco Rossi- Ryan Hartman
- Marcus Foligno- Frederick Gaudreau- Adam Beckman
- Mason Shaw- Jake Lucchini- Vinni Lettieri
Defensemen
- Jonas Brodin- Brock Faber
- Dakota Mermis- Zach Bogosian
- Jon Merrill- Declan Chisholm
Goalies
- Filip Gustavsson
- Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild starting goalies
Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Wild. Below are his stats for this season:
- Games Played (GP): 38
- Games Started (GS): 37
- Wins: 17
- Losses (L): 15
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
- Goals Against (GA): 116
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.26
- Shots Against (SA): 1097
- Saves (SV): 981
- Save Percentage (SV%): .894
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 9 seconds
