Nashville Predators vs Minnesota Wild: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th March, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 10, 2024 14:44 GMT
Nashville Predators v Minnesota Wild
The No.7 Nashville Predators, who are 37-25-3, will face the No. 12 Minnesota Wild, 30-27-7, at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota lost in overtime in its last game against the Colorado Avalanche on March 8, 2-1, adding to their season's ups and downs. Despite the setback, the team will strive for better performance and consistency.

Meanwhile, Nashville enters the matchup following a 2-1 road victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 9.

Nashville Predators projected lineups

Nashville Predators v Los Angeles Kings
 Nashville Predators

Forwards

  • Filip Forsberg- Ryan O'Reilly- Gustav Nyquist
  • Jason Zucker- Colton Sissons- Anthony Beauvillier
  • Mark Jankowski- Tommy Novak- Luke Evangelista
  • Cole Smith- Michael McCarron- Kiefer Sherwood

Defensemen

  • Roman Josi- Dante Fabbro
  • Ryan McDonagh- Luke Schenn
  • Jeremy Lauzon- Alexandre Carrier

Goalies

  • Juuse Saros
  • Kevin Lankinen

Nashville Predators starting goalies

Juuse Saros will most likely start for the Nashville Predators Minnesota Wild
Juuse Saros will most likely start for the Predators. Below are his stats for this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 51
  • Games Started (GS): 51
  • Wins: 27
  • Losses (L): 21
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 3
  • Goals Against (GA): 135
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.83
  • Shots Against (SA): 1457
  • Saves (SV): 1322
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .907
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 8 seconds

Minnesota Wild projected lineups

Vancouver Canucks v Minnesota Wild
 Minnesota Wild

Forwards

  • Kirill Kaprizov- Joel Eriksson Ek- Matt Boldy
  • Mats Zuccarello- Marco Rossi- Ryan Hartman
  • Marcus Foligno- Frederick Gaudreau- Adam Beckman
  • Mason Shaw- Jake Lucchini- Vinni Lettieri

Defensemen

  • Jonas Brodin- Brock Faber
  • Dakota Mermis- Zach Bogosian
  • Jon Merrill- Declan Chisholm

Goalies

  • Filip Gustavsson
  • Marc-Andre Fleury

Minnesota Wild starting goalies

Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Minnesota Wild
Filip Gustavsson will most likely start for the Wild. Below are his stats for this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 38
  • Games Started (GS): 37
  • Wins: 17
  • Losses (L): 15
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 4
  • Goals Against (GA): 116
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 3.26
  • Shots Against (SA): 1097
  • Saves (SV): 981
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .894
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 9 seconds

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
