Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 5 | April 30th, 2024

Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Bally Sports as the Nashville Predators clash with the Vancouver Canucks.

Date and Time: Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

In Game 4 of the playoff series between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks, Nashville squandered a chance to tie the series, ultimately falling into a 3-1 deficit.

Despite leading 3-1 late in the third period, Nashville allowed Vancouver to mount a dramatic comeback, forcing overtime and ultimately losing the game.

Mark Jankowski, Gustav Nyquist, and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, while Juuse Saros made 17 saves in the loss.

Vancouver's Brock Boeser was the hero for his team, scoring a hat trick, including the game-tying goal with less than ten seconds left in regulation.

Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner for Vancouver, with Arturs Silovs making 27 saves in the victory.

In terms of statistics, both teams displayed relatively balanced offensive and defensive performances throughout the playoffs. Nashville averaged 2.50 goals per game and allowed 2.75 goals against, while Vancouver averaged 2.75 goals for and 2.50 goals against.

Nashville struggled on the power play, converting only 6.7% of their chances, while Vancouver boasted a stronger penalty kill, navigating 93.3% of their shorthanded situations successfully.

Despite Nashville's higher shot count in Game 4, Vancouver's resilience and timely scoring secured them the crucial victory, putting them one win away from advancing to the next round.

Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks: Head to Head

Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks have played 53 combined games up to today. The average number of goals per match for both teams combined is 5.6. Nashville Predators have won 23 games and lost 30, with no draws. Vancouver Canucks have won 30 games and lost 23, with no draws. Both teams have had equal success in overtime and shootout scenarios, with 2 wins and 4 losses in overtime, and 3 wins and 3 losses in shootouts.

Predators vs Canucks: Predictions

With the Canucks favored at -119 and the Predators at -101, the odds suggest a close matchup but favor Vancouver slightly.

In their recent clash on April 28, the Canucks secured a narrow 4-3 victory on the road against the Predators. Meanwhile, Nashville suffered a home overtime defeat of the same scoreline, 4-3, against Vancouver on the same day.

The over/under set at 5.5 further suggests a potentially high-scoring affair, but Vancouver's prowess positions them as the likely winners.

Predators vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Canucks to score first: Yes

Tip 4: J.T. Miller to score: Yes