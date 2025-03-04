“Nastya Ovechkin really loves it”: Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastya emphatic after Caps shootout win over Senators

Alex Ovechkin’s Washington Capitals secured a 5-4 shootout victory over the Ottawa Senators during their Monday night matchup. Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, was in attendance at Capital One Arena and cheered for the team from the other side of the glass.

After the game, Nastya Ovechkin shared a clip on her Instagram story featuring Caps goalie Logan Thompson’s last save in the shootout and the team’s winning celebrations. Nastya can be seen clapping her hands against the glass as Thompson shutout Senators’ Claude Giroux in their final shootout attempt.

“Nastya Ovechkin really loves it,” she wrote in the caption of her story and tagged the Capitals.

via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya

Washington took control early on the night as they opened the scoring just 1:41 into the game when Connor McMichael pushed a loose puck past Linus Ullmark. The Capitals extended their lead to 2-0 only minutes later, as Pierre-Luc Dubois fired a shot past Ullmark during a 4-on-4 situation.

The Senators pushed back in the second period, controlling much of the play, but were unable to beat Washington goaltender Logan Thompson early on. Instead, it was the Capitals who struck again, with Tom Wilson making it 3-0 on a power play at 6:53. Ottawa finally got on the board when Shane Pinto tipped in a perfect pass from Jake Sanderson.

Ottawa carried that momentum into the third period as Claude Giroux scored a power-play goal just 1:05 into the period to make it 3-2. Pinto then tied the game at 8:01, scoring his second goal of the night. However, a defensive lapse allowed Washington’s Martin Fehervary to restore the Capitals’ lead at 12:43.

With time running out, Senators Brady Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with just 68 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Neither team could score in the extra frame, sending the game to a shootout.

Alex Ovechkin’s sons Sergei and Ilya link up with Connor McDavid

On Feb. 23, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid shared a special moment with Capitals star Alex Ovechkin’s sons on the sidelines of Sunday’s game.

Ovechkin’s wife, Natsya, shared a photo on her Instagram stories featuring McDavid who posed with her sons, Sergei and Ilya. She tagged McDavid in the story.

The NHL’s official account later reposted the image with the caption:

“Connor McDavid (@mcdavid97) took a post-game pic with Ovi's sons,” tagging Anastasia.

The Capitals secured a thrashing 7-3 victory over the Oilers on the night, led by Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick.

