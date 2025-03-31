Nathan MacKinnon breaks out his dancing moves, Cale Makar spins adorable girl for a twirl at Avalanche's Charity Brunch

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were the centers of attraction at the 2025 Avalanche Charity Brunch. MacKinnon showed his dancing skills, while Makar spun around with a little girl at an event that honored kids who had overcome health issues.

The fashion show was a key part of the event. The children were sported outfits selected with assistance from Dillard's style experts. They strolled alongside Avalanche players sharing dances, handshakes and playful interactions.

The Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center hosted the charity brunch, an Avalanche custom since 1997. Players wore autographed blue aprons while serving breakfast. They later changed into suits to walk the runway with the kids. The true stars were the 21 children ranging from 4-17, who joined the players on stage.

Gabe Landeskog, standing behind a buffet station, called it one of his favorite days of the year. He said that the event was about making the children feel special. The tradition started under former Avalanche general manager Pierre Lacroix and remains an important part of the team’s community efforts.

“It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” Landeskog said (via gazette.com) . “It’s great to be able to see some familiar faces and new faces. But it’s for the kids. We make sure they feel like it’s their day, too. It’s special.”

Megan Scremin, CEO of Special Olympics Colorado, said that the event means a lot to the children. She shared that many called it the best day of their lives and asked to do it again.

“When they have the chance like this to come out and shine, and be the center of attention, this means the world,” Scremin said. “They say: ‘Best day of my life. Thank you. I go to meet the Avalanche. Can I do this again?’ This really is one-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Colorado Avalanche lost 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues

The Colorado Avalanche lost 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday. But despite the loss, they remain third in the Central Division, below the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars, with a 45-26-3 record.

Zack Bolduc scored first at 10:57 of the first period on a power play, one-timing Robert Thomas’ pass past Mackenzie Blackwood’s glove. Nathan MacKinnon tied it 1-1 at 12:09, extending his home point streak to 24 games. Pavel Buchnevich scored the game-winner at 8:54 of the third period.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said (via NHL.com),

"I didn't love our first period, the checking side of it. I thought we were dangerous offensively. And then after that, I liked our game. Like the penalties we took in the third period (are tough), obviously, when you're trying to come back in a game, and then we made a couple big mistakes.”

In their next game, Colorado plays the Calgary Flames on Monday.

