Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and other Avalanche superstars attend Gabriel Landeskog's emotional AHL homecoming after 3 years

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Apr 12, 2025 17:19 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar support Gabriel Landeskog’s return to hockey with Colorado Eagles (Source: Imagn)

Gabriel Landeskog returned to professional hockey after three years, suiting up for the Colorado Eagles in the AHL. The game was held in Loveland, Colorado. Several Avalanche players were there to support him. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar made the 50-mile trip to watch the game.

Landeskog wore an Eagles jersey for the first time. During warmups, fans cheered as he skated without a helmet. The arena filled with chants of "Landy, Landy, Landy." He played just under 15 minutes and took a hooking penalty. He also got into a brief scuffle and put a player in a headlock.

After the game, Landeskog smiled and said the headlock was not part of the plan. He felt good and appreciated the support. A Silver Knights player told him at a faceoff:

“It’s great to have you back.”

Landeskog said moments like that make the game special.

"It's what makes this game so great - you go out and put somebody in a headlock, and then the next faceoff, somebody says something nice to you," Landeskog said (via ESPN). "It's pretty cool. The support, even from players around the league, and obviously here as well, it means a lot."
MacKinnon, Makar and other teammates watched from the stands instead of joining the team’s final road trip.

Landeskog's injury dated back to the 2020 playoffs. Makar’s skate accidentally cut above his knee. He later had surgery in 2023 to repair the damage. The recovery was long and uncertain. He joined the Eagles on a conditioning stint before a possible NHL return.

The crowd was excited to see him play. His Eagles jersey was popular among fans, and many wore Avalanche gear. Gabriel Landeskog waved to the crowd from the penalty box.

Jared Bednar thrilled to see Gabriel Landeskog return to game action after 3 years

Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar was happy to see Gabriel Landeskog return to game action.

"I'm excited for him and his family," Bednar said. "To finally get back on the ice in a game situation, I'm just thrilled for him."
Landeskog might play again soon, depending on how his knee feels. Right now, he’s taking things one day at a time, and if all goes well, he could return in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Landeskog thanked everyone for their support with a smile and said he was looking forward to some sleep.

bell-icon Manage notifications