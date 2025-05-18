Nathan MacKinnon drops bold prediction about $2,925,000 superstar's chances in 2026 Olympics

Nathan MacKinnon had strong praise for San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini. Celebrini scored 63 points in his rookie season, the same number as MacKinnon in the 2013-14 season. But right now, Celebrini is skating with Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon at the international tournament for Team Canada.

MacKinnon told NHL reporter Aaron Vickers that Celebrini doesn’t need advice.

"No advice for him. He's a pro. He is miles ahead of where I was at 18, mentally..." MacKinnon said. "I think with a good first half he's going to have a really good chance at the Olympic team. Really impressed."

Celebrini was drafted as the first pick in 2024. He signed a three-year rookie deal worth $2,925,000 with the Sharks in July 2024 and scored in his first NHL game just seven minutes into his debut in October. Only Mario Lemieux has scored faster among No. 1 picks.

Celebrini had a strong rookie season in 2024-25. Despite missing 12 games, he finished with 25 goals and 38 assists in 70 games. He even had a five-point (three goals and two assists) game, including a hat trick in April against the Minnesota Wild. He is also a finalist for the Calder Trophy alongside Montreal Canadiens' Lane Hutson.

MacKinnon’s prediction points to the Olympics in Milan, Italy. NHL players will return to the Olympics in 2026 after missing 2018 and 2022. The event will run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 22. Celebrini could earn a spot on Canada’s roster if he plays well.

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals for Canada in Ice Hockey world championship

Nathan MacKinnon played well for Team Canada on Thursday. He scored two goals in Canada's 5–1 win and helped erase Austria's lead in the second period.

Austria scored first with a breakaway goal from Vinzenz Rohrer in the opening period. MacKinnon tied it early in the second with a power-play goal from the left circle. He made it 2–1 with a one-timer after Canada pulled Marc-Andre Fleury for an extra attacker.

Travis Konecny scored the third goal in the third period, and Konecny then set up Cuylle, who scored Canada’s fourth goal. Sidney Crosby scored the final goal with 1:33 left. Canada won 5–1 and remains unbeaten in Group A.

