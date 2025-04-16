Gabriel Landeskog returned to the ice for a game after almost three years. He joined the Colorado Eagles for a conditioning stint last week. The game was held in Loveland, Colorado, and many Avalanche players were there. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar made the trip to support their teammate.
MacKinnon was not sure about what to expect, but was happy to see Landeskog back on ice.
"Yeah, it was awesome," MacKinnon said. "I mean, didn’t know what to expect, obviously, but I thought every shift he looked better. I liked Game Two, he looked a lot better as well. He almost played 20 minutes or something like that. So, yeah, he's in a good spot. Hopefully, they can keep progressing, and we'll have him back here this weekend."
MacKinnon and Landeskog won the Stanley Cup together back in 2022. He expects him to be back with the Avalanche soon.
When asked if Landeskog still looked like himself, MacKinnon agreed.
"Yeah, it doesn't leave. You know, he's Gabe Landeskog at the end of the day," MacKinnon said. "Obviously there's going to be some rust. Three years is a crazy amount of time off. He hasn't really been practicing that much either.
"We've just been so busy, there's been no practice, which is too bad for him. But yeah, I think he looks great. In game situations, you can still see those instincts are there. He's still got it for sure."
Landeskog has not played in the NHL since June 26, 2022, the year the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup. He missed two full seasons after knee surgery and a cartilage transplant.
Colorado coach on Gabriel Landeskog's return ot Avs
Coach Jared Bednar also talked to the media on Saturday about watching Gabriel Landeskog's first game in the AHL. He and the other Avs coaching staff got together and watched it on TV.
“We got together as a staff and had it on the TV, and I was excited for ‘Landy,’” Bednar said, via NHL.com. “Looked like an amazing night. ... Everyone was excited for him. I think he handled it with class."
Bednar said Gabriel Landeskog could return for Game 1 of the playoffs. But they will decide based on how he feels during the week.
"It's exciting for us, because it may give us another option here," Bednar said. "So yeah, could be a ramp-up for Game 1."
In his second AHL game, Landeskog scored a goal and an assist, and he was named the First Star of the game. He has experience in playing playoff situation with 27 goals and 67 points in 69 games.
Fans can now expect Gabriel Landeskog's presence in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round. It will start on Saturday, with the Avalanche heading to Dallas after finishing third in the Central Division.
