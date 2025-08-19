Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon opened up about the huge role Sidney Crosby has played in shaping his NHL career. The pair most recently joined forces at the 4 Nations Faceoff in February, where they played a key role in Canada capturing the championship.

MacKinnon admitted Crosby has been a major influence in his highly successful NHL career, which has seen him win the Stanley Cup and the Hart Trophy.

"He helped me a ton. He's the main vet that helped me, and he wasn't even on my team. I'm very lucky. Who knows where I'd be at right now without him? I'm sure those guys are picking his brain. I think it's just natural. He's a leader." MacKinnon said. (per NHL.com)

MacKinnon acknowledged that Crosby has been a true "father figure" to many young NHL stars, offering guidance to navigate the challenges facing them in the professional game.

“He's one of the best ever. I'm sure it's a lot of fun for those guys to play with him.I remember when I was 19 and he was probably 26, 27, and it was amazing for me too. Definitely a cool feeling." MacKinnon added.

For his part, Crosby said he makes an effort to share the same guidance he was given early in his career, while noting that today’s young players come into the league more prepared than ever.

"These guys are so ready now when they come in at such a young age so they probably don't need to hear much, but I'm here if they need it." Crosby said.

Looking ahead, Crosby and MacKinnon are also expected to represent Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.

Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong on Sidney Crosby's leadership

Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong described Sidney Crosby as the model of leadership, emphasizing that his relentless work ethic and preparation inspire those around him, even without him being the loudest voice in the room.

“I think that just rubs off on the players. Not being in the room, I know he's doing it. I don't know exactly what he's doing as far as his leadership, but he pulls people together.” Armstrong said.

Armstrong added that Team Canada is eager to give Sidney Crosby every chance to continue his championship-level play and add another Olympic gold medal to his legacy.

