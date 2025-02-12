Nathan MacKinnon gets emotional over heartfelt message from sister Sarah ahead of first 4 Nations game

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon will be representing Team Canada on the biggest stage for the first time in his career at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He's played for Canada at the World Juniors and World Championships but has yet to have the opportunity to play at the highest level of a best-on-best tournament.

The NHL posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of his sister, Sarah, sending her brother a heartfelt message wishing him luck representing Team Canada. MacKinnon got a bit emotional watching the clip. Here is his response.

"I might start crying right now," MacKinnon said. "Obviously I saw her yesterday. And she's right about my eight-year-old self playing with Sidney Crosby and Team Canada wouldn't believe this so... that message means a lot. She always has supported me....... She's a great sister."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Alongside Connor McDavid and good friend Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon will be heavily relied upon by Team Canada.

The 29-year-old has torn up the NHL this season, leading the league in scoring with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists) in just 57 games. He has the third most points of anyone in the league over the last three seasons with 338 points (114 goals, 224) behind only Nikita Kucherov (339 points) and Canadian teammate Connor McDavid (356 points).

Nathan MacKinnon will begin as the second-line center

Nathan MacKinnon will start the tournament by centering Sidney Crosby and Mark Stone on Team Canada's second line, which is the first line. He will reunite with his idol and good friend Crosby, who he trains with in their hometown of Cole Harbor, Nova Scotia, every offseason.

MacKinnon will also be in the number one power-play unit with Connor McDavid, Cale Makar, Sidney Crosby and Sam Reinhart. He is expected to be slotted in his usual off-side on the man advantage, with Makar at the point, McDavid on the other side, Crosby around the net, and Reinhart in the bumper position. It will be extremely difficult for the other nations to stop that unit.

The Avalanche superstar will have teammates Cale Makar and Devon Toews with him wearing the Red and White, while Arturri Lehkonen will be representing Team Finland.

The 4 Nations Face-Off finally begins on Wednesday, with Team Canada battling Team Sweden. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles