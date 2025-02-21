Nathan MacKinnon goes all heart for 'childhood hero' Sidney Crosby after winning 4 Nations MVP

After a brilliant tournament-long performance, including one goal in the finale, Nathan MacKinnon was named 4 Nations MVP. For the first-ever tournament, the Canadian superstar took home the honors over Sidney Crosby, his childhood hero, and Connor McDavid, who slotted home the game-winner in overtime.

MacKinnon said after the game about playing with Crosby.

"It's amazing, he was my childhood hero," MacKinnon said. "Big fan, and one of my close friends now, so amazing to play with him. He's obviously still doing it, still one of the best players in this league at 37, so it's amazing. You see his longevity, and definitely very grateful to play with him."

Crosby slotted home the decisive goal to stamp out Finland's comeback in the penultimate game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, therefore pushing Canada into the final.

MacKinnon opened the scoring with a goal against the USA, but the score was tied 2-2 until overtime. Mitch Marner and Cale Makar teamed up to assist McDavid in his winning goal.

Sidney Crosby hails Nathan MacKinnon's performance

Nathan MacKinnon had four goals in four games to lead Canada. The performance buoyed Canada and drew some praise from longtime captain Sidney Crosby.

Sidney Crosby praised Nathan MacKinnon (Imagn)

The Pittsburgh Penguins star said via NHL:

"It’s really clutch. In big moments he’s done that time and time again. He’s stepped up and he did it for us. Knowing him and what he puts into it, similar to Connor, I know what it means to him, so I’m happy for him to get rewarded and happy to see him have a great tournament. He deserves it.”

The Colorado Avalanche star said the tournament was a lot of fun.

“The 4 Nations kind of caught on fire," MacKinnon said. "I’m sure everyone didn’t really know what to expect. There were questions about it being like an All-Star game, and people didn’t know the players’ mindset coming in, and rightfully so, but guys took this very seriously to represent your country.”

It was such a success that the NHL might have to do it again next year, in which case Canada will be tasked with defending its crown and MacKinnon will be the reigning MVP.

