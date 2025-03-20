Nathan MacKinnon opened up about his new linemates, Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin, following the Colorado Avalanche's 2-1 defeat on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nichushkin was the Avalanche's lone scorer. After the game, Nathan MacKinnon reflected on playing with his new linemates, saying that he liked it, as it kept things fresh. He noted that although it wasn't perfect, the trio's size was advantageous defensively.

"I liked it. Yeah, keep things fresh. You know, it wasn’t perfect, but I feel like the three of us are pretty good-sized guys inside on D, and we had a lot of good looks. Weren’t pretty, but really high-quality looks in front—off rebounds, D shots. So, yeah, I thought we deserved a couple for sure," MacKinnon said post-game.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar noted that the line performed well during the game, which is why he kept them together.

The coach acknowledged that Brock Nelson might feel more comfortable at the center, where he has played throughout his career, but he wanted to see if playing with Nathan MacKinnon and Nichushkin could spark his performance.

"I thought they did some good things at times, which is why I left them together. Had a really good shift in the first period, another strong one to start the second, so I gave it a look. It seemed like Brock probably feels more comfortable in the middle, where he’s played his whole career, but I wanted to try and spark him and give him a chance to play with Nate and Val," said Bednar.

The Colorado Avalanche will be up against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, and Bednar mentioned that they would reevaluate the line for that game.

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs lose to the Leafs

On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs edged past the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena.

After a goalless first period, captain Auston Matthews put the Leafs ahead 28 seconds into the second period, scoring on the power play. Less than two minutes later, Valeri Nichushkin tied it for the Avalanche, netting on the power play.

This remained the only goal the visitors managed in the game. At 2:53 into the third period, Steven Lorentz scored a short-handed goal to secure the win for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lorentz and Matthews notched one goal apiece, while Joseph Woll made 38 saves. The Leafs will be up against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

