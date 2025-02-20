Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon has put an end to the ongoing debate about who the best hockey player in the world is by endorsing Connor McDavid.

Both MacKinnon and McDavid are among the top players in the NHL and when they team up, their offensive prowess can overwhelm defenses. MacKinnon emphasized that there are numerous reasons for backing McDavid as the best player.

He said:

"There's a long, long list [of reasons why Connor McDavid is the best player in the world]. Just watch him. He's been doing it for a decade. He's just so fun to watch. It's obvious. Whatever Connor thinks he should do.. he should do."

Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon's aggressive style of play poses a significant challenge for any defense trying to contain them. Both players have combined for five goals in the tournament.

The United States will face this formidable threat once more when Canada and Team USA meet in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden in Boston.

The final is scheduled for Thursday, with the game puck-dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier praised Connor McDavid

Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier has expressed his admiration for McDavid. He emphasized that for the Oilers captain to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in history, he must add championships to his resume.

With a championship opportunity on the horizon against the United States, this game represents a critical moment for McDavid.

"The amount of care and passion he has for the game and for the pressure he puts on himself to win was evident. “It just showed me the drive and passion he has to be the best and to win," Messier said via NHL.

"I think everyone can agree he’s a phenomenal hockey player with a phenomenal skill set, maybe some of the best skills ever to play the game. This is another chance for him to do that. But he can’t do it alone. He needs some help," he added.

Thursday's championship matchup is highly anticipated to be a nail-biting final, especially what happened last time these two nations met. McDavid and MacKinnon will be carrying a lot on their backs heading into his game.

